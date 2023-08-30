Joe The Plumber Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, Dies at 49

Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, or “Joe the Plumber” as he became known after asking then-Sen. Barack Obama, about his tax policies during the 2008 presidential campaign, has died at 49.

His wife, Katie Wurzelbacher, announced her husband's death on Monday (August 28) and paid tribute to the man known as Joe the Plumber, saying: “When I met Joe, he was already known by everyone else as ‘Joe the Plumber' but he wrote something to me that stood out and showed me who he truly was: ‘just Joe.' He was an average, honorable man trying to do great things for the country he loved so deeply after being thrust into the public eye for asking a question,” she said.

“My heart goes out to everyone whose lives are impacted by cancer. There are so many ups and downs, but we try to find joy in every day. He fought long and hard but is now free from pain.”

His oldest son, Joey Wurzelbacher, added: “He wanted a united America. Of course, he had his views on that. But look, you know, we live in a wonderful republic where, you know, those views helped cultivate something amazing,” he said Monday.

In July, in an interview with Glenn Beck, Wurzelbacher reflected on his pancreatic cancer diagnosis, saying, “You can take strength from God and know that there are a lot more good people out there than bad. You know, we have some differences out there, but ultimately, people want to do good things, and that's been incredible to see.”

Who Is Joe The Plumber?

Wurzelbacher was thrust into the spotlight as the face of struggling middle America after confronting the future President while he was campaigning door-to-door in Holland, Ohio, asking: “I'm getting ready to buy a company that makes $250,000 to $280,000 a year — your new tax plan's going to tax me more, isn't it?”

President Obama said his plans aimed to “spread the wealth around.”

Jumping on the altercation, Republican presidential candidate John McCain invited Wurzelbacher to campaign with him; this led to “Joe the Plumber” being mentioned more than two dozen times during the final presidential debate.

Asked at the time about his role in McCain's campaign, Wurzelbacher told CNN: “Well, I don't know so much as John McCain's secret weapon; there was no interaction between us; I just happened to be tossing a football with my son, I wanted to buy a business and when it came down to the principle of the matter I don't think the federal government gets to decide who's rich and who's not.”

In 2012, the Toledo native ran for the US House of Representatives in Ohio's 9th District, clinching the Republican nomination, before losing in a landslide to Democrat Marcy Kaptur after calling for a US-Mexico border wall to be built and that US agents should start shooting immigrants suspected of illegally entering the US.

In 2014, Joe the Plumber would court further controversy after he wrote an open letter to the parents of university students who died in a mass shooting calling for stricter gun legislation, stating he was “sorry you lost your child” but “as harsh as this sounds – your dead kids don't trump my Constitutional rights.”

Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher is survived by his wife, Katie, and their four children.