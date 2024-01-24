Jog Falls – A Monsoon Wonder

Jog falls is a gorgeous tourist spot on the border of Shimoga district in Karnataka. Known to be the second-highest plunge waterfall in India, it is a fabulous place to visit.

The beauty

Four separate cascades of waterfalls combine to form these wonderful falls on the Sharavathi river. The water does not flow on the walls, but directly hits the bottom to make Jog Falls the tallest un-tiered waterfalls of India.

And of course, the beauty and awe factor of Jog falls in further enhanced by the bountiful greenery surrounding it. One can get lost in the wonderful sight and want to stay there forever 🙂

Tips

Best time to visit: June to December (closer to monsoon time is the most gorgeous time)



How to get there: Buses ply from all major cities to Shimoga. Many cities have direct rail links to Shimoga too. Mangalore is the nearest airport (240 kms)

Things to do: Jog Falls, Sakrebyle Elephant Camp, Linganmakki dam

My trip

After arriving in Shimoga by train from Bangalore, we hired a tempo traveler for our group and embarked on a fun-filled trip. We played a few fun games when we were traveling and had an awesome start for the trip.

We went on this lovely short trip in the month of November and visited a string of awesome places including Sakrebyle Elephant Camp, Linganmakki dam and Jog Falls.

Our first stop was the elephant camp. The elephant camp was open by 8:30 (open till 11 AM) and we spent a little time watching the majestic creatures move around gracefully.

The mist was yet to lift in the morning and as we were not fans of animals being bred in captivity, we felt as gloomy as the sky and moved on to our next stop. We stopped at a few places to click pictures and headed for the majestic Jog Falls.

The plan to visit Jog falls formed after we watched its awesome beauty in the Kannada movie ‘Mungaaru Maley'. As the rains have dried up, we did not witness full flow at this fantastic place.

So, visiting this place around monsoons would be an even richer experience but it might also be dangerous.

There were steps to go down to the base of the falls and it has to be mentioned that they are too many for a person who does not spend much time in outdoor activities 🙂

While some people in our group opted to enjoy the view from top itself, the rest of us decided to take the plunge along with the fall.

We attacked the stairs energetically and reached the foot of the falls in about 15 to 20 minutes. It was a gala time standing directly under the falls and getting hit by the cold needles.

Winding up

The fall does not break on the rocks anywhere, so the water directly hits the bottom with all the potential energy. It was an awesome feel to be at the pit of the falls and look up into the glorious falls from below. We even witnessed a rainbow as an added bonus.

Reluctantly, we started back to the top and it was a long journey dragging ourselves away from the water 😀

All in all, it was a wonderful trip and a must for nature lovers. Have a great time!

