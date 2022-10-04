Experience the Spooky Hometown of John Carpenter’s Halloween

Traveling for haunted Halloween events is extremely popular in the US. Often the scarier the better.

53.57% of people surveyed said they planned on traveling for Halloween last year, while a whopping 93% of Americans plan to celebrate the Halloween season this year.

The hometown and inspiration place of John Carpenter, the mind behind the cult-classic horror film Halloween – has some of the best Halloween festivities in the South. From slasher movie driving tours to haunted hayrides to family-friendly fall activities in a cave, Bowling Green, KY, is a hot spot for everything Halloween.

The ‘Scariest Haunted Attraction in Kentucky’

Every weekend from September 24 through Halloween, guests of Skeleton’s Lair Scream Park will experience the “scariest haunted attraction in Kentucky,” according to Fodor’s Travel. This attraction includes the trademark Haunted Woods, a haunted hayride, a two-story haunted house, and a 3D maze. With live actors, animations, pyrotechnics, and special effects, Skeleton’s Lair is guaranteed to scare even the most seasoned haunted house visitors.

For Horror Film Fanatics

Bowling Green offers the self-guided “Reel Sites, Real Scary: A John Carpenter Driving Tour” for Halloween (movie) fans, and there’s no better time to visit the streets and locations mentioned in Carpenter’s films than now.

Fun fact: while Carpenter was attending Western Kentucky University, he went on a field trip to a mental institution that inspired his creation of Michael Myers, one of the most iconic fictional serial killers of all time. Brochures provided during the tour note the exact time a Bowling Green reference is made and in which film, so this is a must-visit attraction for horror movie buffs. Check out this video from when “Michael” paid Bowling Green a visit in 2008.

For Haunted History Buffs

From now until October 31, downtown Bowling Green comes to life through the spooky Unseen BG Haunted History tours, disclosing histories, mysteries, scandals, and haunts from BG’s past. Guests can choose from three tours this year: Downtown Mischief and Murder, The Murder Mansion tour rooted around the infamous Murder Mansion killings, and the 21+ Pauline Tabor’s XXX Tour.

Scare-Free Fall Fun

Beginning the last weekend of September and every weekend through the end of October, experience family fun at Jackson’s Orchard with the Pumpkin Festival. The festival features wagon rides to the pumpkin patch and corn maze, pick-your-own pumpkins and apples, a petting zoo, pony rides, and more, not to mention all the amazing local food, including KY Proud BBQ.

Family-Friendly Halloween Trail

Lost River Cave’s trails will come alive from October 1-23 with unique scarecrows created by local businesses, organizations, and families. Guests can come to check out the wacky designs at the 11th Annual Scarecrow Trail or even submit their own scarecrow for the chance to win prizes. Other fun family Halloween activities include the corn maze at Chaney’s Dairy Farm, pumpkin picking at Just Piddlin' Farm, and the 8th Annual Bowling Green Halloween Concert on October 28.

Whether you’re looking for a scare or just some fall fun, Bowling Green is the place to be this Halloween season. The Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau adds, “Bowling Green is a small-town getaway built on southern charm. Fall, and specifically Halloween, are some of our liveliest months in Bowling Green. Visiting thrill-seekers and film-buffs join locals each year for frights and fun at our most-loved landmarks and local businesses.”

Lodging

There are plenty of hotels in Bowling Green to choose from when you’re planning your haunted vacation. Hyatt Place and Candlewood Suites are two budget-friendly options for lodging in Bowling Green. For a more luxurious experience, The Lodge at Old Stone has 12 Kentucky-inspired guest rooms and a renowned golf course.

Traveling to Bowling Green

Bowling Green is an easy 1-hour drive from the Nashville International Airport (BNA).

You don’t need to book a flight to Bowling Green if you live in one of these eight US cities. For road-tripping travelers, Bowling Green is just a few hours’ drive from the below hubs:

Nashville, TN: 1 hour

Louisville, KY: 2 hours

Lexington, KY: 2 ½ hours

Chattanooga, TN: 3 hours

Huntsville, AL: 3 hours

Cincinnati, OH: 3 ½ hours

Knoxville, TN: 3 ½ hours

Indianapolis, IN: 3 ¾ hours

So if you’re looking for a spine-tingling good time this Halloween, be sure to visit Bowling Green, KY. You won’t regret it. In fact, you may just find yourself planning a return trip next year.

