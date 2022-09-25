John Cena Breaks World Record for Most Make A Wish Requests Granted, Ever

American professional wrestler and actor John Cena is trending for being a remarkable human being again. This time, for breaking the Guinness Book of World Records for the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The Suicide Squad star has made 650 wishes of sick children come true. And it has social media celebrating his achievement while acknowledging he's a real-life superhero. Here are some genuine responses to an extraordinary heart.

Tweeter @Goodable shared, “Breaking Good News Alert. John Cena has set a new record for most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He has given 650 wishes to critically ill children — more than anyone else in history.

Breaking Good News Alert John Cena has set a new record for most wishes granted through the Make A Wish Foundation. He has now granted 650 wishes to critically ill children — more than anyone else in history. pic.twitter.com/5pJvXMduPk — Goodable (@Goodable) September 23, 2022

Another user, @popcornsapp, shared an adorable photo: “With 650 wishes from sick children granted, the actor/wrestler #JohnCena officially becomes the most generous personality of the famous Make-A-Wish foundation.”

Avec 650 voeux d'enfants malades exaucés, l'acteur/catcheur #JohnCena devient officiellement la personnalité la plus généreuse de la célèbre fondation Make-A-Wish ✨ pic.twitter.com/02kt4DyVfv — popcorns (@popcornsapp) September 24, 2022

Tweeter @GabyMeza8 shared photos of the Peacemaker, “A REAL LIFE HERO #JohnCena won the Guinness Record for being the celebrity with the most wishes fulfilled from the foundation #MakeAWish. The actor and fighter have fulfilled the dream of more than 650 little ones in a critical medical situation who wanted to meet him in person!”

UN HÉROE DE LA VIDA REAL 👏 #JohnCena se hizo con el Record Guinness por ser el famoso con más deseos cumplidos de la fundación #MakeAWish. El actor y luchador ha cumplido el sueño de más de 650 pequeños, en una situación médica crítica, que deseaban conocerlo en persona. pic.twitter.com/R0RP2XXs89 — Gaby Meza – 🍿🌈 (@GabyMeza8) September 24, 2022

Tweeter @brandon19xxest volunteered, “John Cena can be hella busy and have a crazy schedule, but he always finds the time to visit a Make-A-Wish-Kid. What a man.”

John Cena can be hella busy and have a crazy schedule, but he aways finds the time to visit make a wish kid, what a man. — Infectious Slaughter (@brandon19xxest) September 25, 2022

Professional boxer and social media personality Jake Paul shared an endearing photo stating, “Love this.”

Comedian and filmmaker @chipfranklin shared, “You want a stand-up guy in this cynical world? @JohnCena is your guy, breaking the record for “make a wish” grants to kids suffering from illnesses. I love being inspired.”

You want stand up guy in this cynical world? @JohnCena is your guy, breaking the record for “make a wish” grants to kids suffering from illnesses. I love being inspired. — Chip Franklin.com (@chipfranklin) September 23, 2022

Some people were confused because he accomplished this a few years ago. However, Tweeter @zinglangy1 clarified, “He did. He has almost three times the amount as anyone else. I think maybe Guinness is just recognizing it now.”

He did. He actually has almost 3 times the amount than anyone else. I think maybe Guinness is just recognizing it now. — Zinglangy1 (@zinglangy1) September 24, 2022

Finally, Tweeter and make-up artist @TheTaylorKnight expressed, “Not all heroes wear capes #JohnCena #MakeAWish #GuinnessWorldRecords.”

