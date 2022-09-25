John Cena Breaks World Record for Most Make A Wish Requests Granted, Ever

American professional wrestler and actor John Cena is trending for being a remarkable human being again. This time, for breaking the Guinness Book of World Records for the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The Suicide Squad star has made 650 wishes of sick children come true. And it has social media celebrating his achievement while acknowledging he's a real-life superhero. Here are some genuine responses to an extraordinary heart. 

Tweeter @Goodable shared, “Breaking Good News Alert. John Cena has set a new record for most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He has given 650 wishes to critically ill children — more than anyone else in history.

Another user, @popcornsapp, shared an adorable photo: “With 650 wishes from sick children granted, the actor/wrestler #JohnCena officially becomes the most generous personality of the famous Make-A-Wish foundation.”

 

Tweeter @GabyMeza8 shared photos of the Peacemaker, “A REAL LIFE HERO #JohnCena won the Guinness Record for being the celebrity with the most wishes fulfilled from the foundation #MakeAWish. The actor and fighter have fulfilled the dream of more than 650 little ones in a critical medical situation who wanted to meet him in person!”

 

Tweeter @brandon19xxest volunteered, “John Cena can be hella busy and have a crazy schedule, but he always finds the time to visit a Make-A-Wish-Kid. What a man.”

 

Professional boxer and social media personality Jake Paul shared an endearing photo stating, “Love this.”

 

Comedian and filmmaker @chipfranklin shared, “You want a stand-up guy in this cynical world? @JohnCena is your guy, breaking the record for “make a wish” grants to kids suffering from illnesses. I love being inspired.”

 

 

Some people were confused because he accomplished this a few years ago. However, Tweeter @zinglangy1 clarified, “He did. He has almost three times the amount as anyone else. I think maybe Guinness is just recognizing it now.”

Finally, Tweeter and make-up artist @TheTaylorKnight expressed, “Not all heroes wear capes #JohnCena #MakeAWish #GuinnessWorldRecords.”

 

