John Travolta’s Net Worth Left His Family Stunned

A-list movie stars pull in big money nowadays. While making it big in Hollywood has always held a promise of wealth and prosperity, the paychecks have only gotten better and better over the decades. Among the myriads of famous faces, a few high-value men and women have stayed the course for decades. One such star is John Travolta. Having started his flourishing career in the mid-1970s, it’s only fitting that he is one of the most well-off stars in Tinseltown today.

What Is John Travolta’s Net Worth?

John Travolta’s net worth sits at between $200 million and $250 million. Most of these riches came from his acting career, which has seen him take both lead and supporting roles in more films than most actors will enjoy working on in their lifetimes. Singing, movie production, and endorsements have all played a big part in his professional career and certainly continue to propel his climb up the ‘wealth ladder.’

How Has John Travolta Made His High-End Net Worth

John started in theatre in the 1970s after dropping out of school. However, his career really took off when he left Broadway for the movie industry in the late 70s. His dancing prowess and singing voice played a big part in his fame in the early days of his onscreen career.

Travolta didn’t do too badly in music either. In fact, in July 1976, he hit number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart with his single “Let Her In.”

Television And Film

John started as a mediocre actor. You may not have known this, but he even appeared on TV in ABC’s television sitcom series, Welcome Back, Kotter, between 1975 and 1979. His first proper big-screen role was in the 1976 horror film Carrie. But it was here, in Hollywood, that he donned a millionaire mindset and set a course for the top of the film world.

While Travolta has acted in over 60 films throughout his career, there have been defining moments in the actor’s lifetime that have kept him on the A-list and ensured that the John Travolta's net worth remains in a state of steady growth. The earlier films that put him on the map were Grease and Saturday Night Fever.

These two films used John’s Broadway singing and dancing talents to great effect. Along with his natural acting skills, these two films became iconic classics. Things, however, took a little dip for the actor after Saturday Night Fever. His big introduction to the limelight came with his role in the “Look Who’s Talking” franchise of films in the 80s. His follow-up role years later in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction saved his career and placed him firmly on the A-list again.

Since those movies, other quality Travolta films include the likes of Get Shorty, Phenomenon, Michael, Broken Arrow, Face/Off, Primary Colors, Swordfish, Ladder 49, Wild Hogs, The Taking of Pelham 123, Gotti, and so many more. With so many top-quality roles, there is no wonder that John Travolta’s net worth sits in the 9-digit vicinity.

Mr. Good Deed – John’s Philanthropy

As a man of value, Travolta turned negativity into positivity after losing his son to a seizure while away on holiday in the Bahamas in 2009. Jett Travolta struggled with Autism and was prone to bad seizures. After his death, John established the Jett Travolta Foundation to support children with special needs.

It was this charity fund that sparked philanthropy in Travolta. As such, John Travolta’s net worth has gone towards establishing and aiding 13 distinct fundraisers, relief funds, and charities.

Time For A Little Indulgence – How John Travolta Spends His Net Worth

Of course, men and women with the type of net worth that John Travolta boasts are prone to spoil themselves. Here are some of the more notable luxuries Travolta has splashed out on in the past. Fortunately, each is an asset in its own right and does not necessarily diminish his wealth.

John Owns A Jet Plane

Many of you might not know this, but John Travolta is an avid pilot. He purchased a Boeing 707 from Qantas Airlines in 1998 already. However, Mr. Travolta was quite sick of the standard white color of the jet and contacted the airline’s chairman. He offered to pay Qantas around $50,000 to put their logos and livery on his plane.

The Qantas boss then said to John that he had it backward, and they offered to pay Travolta to advertise their branding on his jet instead. They eventually settled on an endorsement deal that would see Travolta get the logos he wanted and more. In addition, the airline agreed to cover the aircraft's $3 million to $5 million running costs per year.

Since then, John has endorsed Bombardier aircraft and Boeing in two distinct business ventures worth millions of dollars. These have all been great additions to The John Travolta net worth figure.

John Travolta’s Mansion

While buying mansions can be seen as luxury spending by some, they are actually great investments for the rich. In 1993, Travolta added a $3.5 million home to his asset portfolio. The 2.35-acre plot was in Brentwood, Los Angeles. It featured an 8,100 square-foot main house with multiple bedrooms, bathrooms, tennis court, swimming pool, playground, and more. In January 2020, he sold the home for a whopping $18 million, adding a further $14.5 million to the John Travolta net worth portfolio.

He now lives in a $2.6 million home he purchased in Calabasas in 2019. It is a 7,544 square feet residence with six bedrooms and just as many bathrooms. This is not the only real estate the tycoon owns either. Outside of LA, he owns a 50-acre estate in Maine, a mansion in Clearwater, Florida, and a private home in Florida that is nestled within a private operational airport in Ocala. This is, of course, where he hangars his jet.

John Travolta’s Net Worth

John has endured a rather hard life despite his substantial net worth. Not only did he lose his son to a bad seizure in 2009, but he lost his wife, Kelly Preston, to breast cancer in July 2020. Yet, despite the hardships, he continues to live a successful life as both a Hollywood star and budding business negotiator and endorsee.

