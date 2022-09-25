Johnny Depp’s New Flame Isn’t Someone You’d Expect

Rumors have been swirling around Johnny Depp's new flame. There were murmurings of him and lawyer Camille Vasquez, and while he is dating a lawyer, it isn't Camille.

Silver Lining

Johnny is reportedly dating attorney Joelle Rich, who represented him in his UK trial. Even though he lost at the trial, he clearly didn't harbor any hard feelings toward Rich, as multiple sources have confirmed they are dating. Joelle is married but is in the process of getting a divorce. She has two kids with her estranged husband.

Squashing the Rumors

She was not on the team of lawyers that came out victorious against Amber Heard, although she was at the trial to give her support. Many watchers of the trial falsely believed that Johnny was involved with attorney Camille Vasquez. These claims angered Vasquez, who called that sort of speculation sexist.

When questioned about the allegations of her and Depp's involvement, she had this to say:

“I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close. But when I say ‘we,’ I mean the entire team, and of course, that includes Johnny.”

She went on to reveal that she and Depp have been friends for four and a half years. “It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist,” she added. “It’s unfortunate, and it’s disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”

Who's the New Girl

Joelle Rich is a lawyer who is based in the UK. Her bio says that she “works to defend [clients'] reputations against false and defamatory allegations in print, online, and on social media.” The bio goes on to talk about how she has “particular expertise in protecting individuals' privacy from unwarranted intrusion and media attention.”

She married her now estranged husband in July 2011. She is a partner at Schillings and was among the lawyers who worked on the UK defamation case. She was married when she and Depp met, but is allegedly in the process of divorcing her husband.

She has over a decade of experience in media law, and her bio says that she has “a wealth of expertise in libel, privacy and copyright disputes, having recently been part of the team which won a major privacy and copyright case in the public eye.”

She attended North London Collegiate School and studied Law at the University of Birmingham. She then went on to a Legal Practice course with electives in Media and Entertainment, Intellectual Property and Commercial, and Private Acquisitions at BPP Law School.

Sneaking Around

A source close to Depp and Rich revealed, “There was no professional obligation for her being there.” The source also added that Rich and Depp would secretly meet up in hotels during the early stages of their relationship.

Representatives for Depp could not be reached to determine when the romance began, but it is reportedly serious.

