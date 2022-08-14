Johnny Depp Lands 7 Figure Fragrance Deal With Dior

If you thought Jonny Depp would be left destitute and alone after the Amber Heard trial, you would be wrong.

A Phoenix Rises Out of the Ashes

Johnny has reportedly re-signed with Dior as the face of their Sauvage men's cologne. According to sources, it is a multi-year deal worth 7 figures.

The deal was allegedly struck after some Dior representatives and fashion photographer Greg Williams went to one of Johnny and Jeff Beck's rock concerts in Paris.

And Pose

Johnny did a photo shoot with Greg both before and after the show, and the content will reportedly be used in the campaign.

Guess Who's Back Again

Depp was signed with Dior back in 2015 as the face of the same cologne, however, after the Amber Heard allegations came out, the Sauvage commercial stopped airing. After his victory in the courtroom, he was offered a new deal that could last for years.

