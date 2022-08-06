University System Removes Profile of Johnny Depp Lawyer After Backlash

The City of New York has deleted the profile of a graduate who was the youngest of Johnny Depp's legal team. The profile deletion came after he received backlash from students and faculty.

Immigrant Roots

The Brown Rudnick LLP associate, Yarelyn Mena, is the daughter of two immigrants from the Dominican Republic. She graduated from CUNY's Hunter College in 2015 and earned her law degree from Fordham University.

Celebrity Status

Mena was featured in the student-run newspaper, CUNYverse, with the headline “This CUNY grad was the Youngest Lawyer to Serve on Johnny Depp's Legal Team.”

Short Lived

However, come Thursday, the article was removed and had been replaced with a strange mea culpa: “We understand the strong negative emotions this article elicited and apologize for publishing the item. We have removed it from our CUNYverse blog. The article was not meant to convey support for Mr. Depp, implicitly or otherwise, or to call into question any allegations that were made by Amber Heard. Domestic violence is a serious issue in our society, and we regret any pain this article may have caused.”

