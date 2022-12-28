What’s in Your (Spouse’s) Wallet?

Approximately one-third of Americans are hiding a financial secret from their partner. Are you? Is your spouse? Hiding important personal finance details can turn once healthy relationships into ticking time bombs.

When it comes to maintaining a happy, healthy relationship, there is no one-size fits all solution for money management between partners. 75% of Americans reported feeling happy in their relationship. But the 2022 TD Bank Love and Money Survey found 32% of partners keep financial secrets – whether it's a big purchase, a pile of credit card debt, or a hidden bank account.

Certainly, there’s no obligation to merge your finances with your spouse. In fact, in the twenty-first century, separate bank accounts, credit cards, and investments are common. With the median marriage age in America rising, many people have their finances in place long before getting married.

A number of couples don’t file taxes jointly either, and depending on your circumstances, that can be to both partners' benefit. In practice, however, most couples end up at least partially merging their finances because it’s just the most practical way to deal with joint expenses, commitments, and financial goals.

Whether or not you fully merge your financial life with that of your spouse, there are a few things you should probably share with each other and discuss sooner rather than later.

What’s in Your Will?

It may seem eerie and a little ironic, but marriage is not only about planning your life together but also preparing for your eventual demise.

Depending on where you live, getting married may invalidate your previous will if you have one. In addition, getting married may mean you need to change the details of any previous will to include your spouse, or eliminate a previous partner.

Things can get even more complicated if one or both of you are bringing children from previous relationships into the marriage. Providing for children in blended families can be complex and is one of many reasons families can end up in court after an untimely death.

Inheritance law differs from state to state, and making a will is the only way to ensure your assets get passed on how you would like them to be.

Even if your will is very straightforward, making one can make life easier for your loved ones and frequently decreases probate expenses. Spouses should make separate wills, but making them at the same time, using the same lawyer and/or notary, tends to simplify the process. At the very least, your spouse should know what’s in your will, so they don’t get any nasty surprises in the event of your death. It will also help them to plan for their own future.

Life Insurance Policies

Yes, continuing with the morbid, just for a moment. Whether or not you have life insurance is certainly something your spouse should know about.

Many people feel they don’t really need life insurance unless they have kids, but that’s not necessarily the case. Your spouse may need your life insurance to pay off a joint mortgage or other debts you leave behind that could potentially be passed on to them.

Much like knowing the contents of a will, knowing the details of your spouse’s life insurance policy serves to allow a plan for the worst, even though no one expects it to happen. Being aware of what happens in the event of your spouse’s death can help you plan for your own future should the things turn out differently than anyone hopes.

Find time to meet with an insurance agent or local financial advisor who can help determine an appropriate amount and type of insurance for your particular circumstances.

Your Tax Situation May Impact Your Spouse

People often talk about the tax advantages of getting married. However, there are both pros and cons to marriage when it comes to taxes.

For this reason, it’s a good idea to sit down together with a tax advisor, discuss your situation, and work out whether you’ll be better off, overall, filing taxes as a married couple or as two individuals.

Debt That May Impact Your Spouse

If you keep your finances separate, your debt should not generally impact your spouse’s credit report or credit score. Your credit score is not “merged” with your spouse’s, and their credit history can’t change or erase your own credit history or automatically change your score.

However, as soon as you even partially merge your finances, your debt could start to have an impact on your partner. If you and your spouse open a joint bank account, for example, even if it’s just for joint expenses and you both keep your other separate accounts, it can mean both partners’ information appears on any future credit reports.

If you apply for a mortgage together, the lender will check both your scores, so one bad score may mean you don’t get offered the best financing deals.

There is also that issue that in certain circumstances and especially in community-property states, any debt can get passed on when you die. This is also usually the case if you hold joint or co-signed debt. So a spouse will be responsible, for example, for any debt on a credit card in both your names, even if you ran it up without their consent or knowledge. The same may be true if one of you files for bankruptcy.

It’s a reflection of modern life that many couples keep their finances separate, but if there’s any way your financial situation can impact your partner, it’s only fair to share it. Even if it hurts at first, in the long run, it's better for both of you.

