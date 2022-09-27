Joker 2 Musical With Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Fan Reactions Are Priceless

The announcement that the Joaquin Phoenix Joker film, Joker 2, will be a musical with Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn has mixed reviews. Many people are rejoicing at the potential while others are protesting its making.

Tweeter @DCWorldTelugu shared, “#Joker2 will reportedly be showcased from the perspective of Lady GaGa's Harley Quinn with all the musical elements. Releases on October 4, 2024.”

Tweet account, @FilmUpdates, added, “Joker: Folie à Deux starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga will begin filming in New York in December. The musical follows Harley Quinn, an Arkham Asylum shrink, who falls in love with her patient, Arthur Fleck.”

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga will begin filming in New York in December. The musical follows Harley Quinn, an Arkham Asylum shrink, who falls in love with her patient, Arthur Fleck. pic.twitter.com/IWQ9fM6rFC — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 11, 2022

While fans argued back and forth about whether or not a musical Joker movie would be successful, many acknowledged that Martin Scorcese is the director. Scorcese said he wouldn't ever do a comic film, so it must be good, right?

Disagreeing Fan Reactions

User @noahdavisxc stated, “Making this movie a musical was like the only thing they could've done to really screw it up. Congratulations!”

Tweeter @trash_rom_lover agreed, “The Joker was never a musical. Why is everyone so musically woke nowadays? Why can't they just stick to the source material? I will not be watching this.”

Another user, @Black_D_Gamer1, added, ” Leave it to Hollywood, to take a unique, interesting & thought-provoking concept in “The Joker” & turn it into a gaudy musical, with ‘girl power' themes…”

Tweeter @Number6_ Well, suggested, “Joker was just a Taxi Driver remake in many ways…but it at least was entertaining; this will be atrocious.”

Another user, @RetroZo_, asked, “The musical segment with Joker in the middle of Keaton Batman is weird and out of place, right?”

Supporting Fan Reactions

However, not everyone was so quick to bash the announcement. Tweeter @MarkStephenFord admitted, “I don't know why people are so angry about Joker 2 being a musical. The Joker has already had multiple musical numbers across comics, games, and animation. Even The Killing Joke, widely regarded as the definitive Joker story, gave him a song and dance number.”

Tweeter @BraveForGaga95 shared, “Gaga's Harley Quinn will have a bigger role than originally reported, with the story playing out entirely from her perspective. Apparently, this is where the song and dance numbers come in, as Harls “views her relationship with Joker” through musical sequences” – ComicBookMovie.

Another user, @SiddhantBaner10, said, “People don't quite understand how amazing a Joker musical could be through the eyes of Harley. Imagine her glorifying her horrific abuse from Joker as beautiful dance sequences in her mind.”

Tweeter @Bchargoisthear1 stated, “Under Harley's perspective, eh? Well, this makes a lot of sense and makes me more excited to see the musical #Joker sequel! I enjoyed musicals, and if the movie makes fun of #Disney, I'm on board for this, lol!”

Tweeter @ptricktargaryen shared, “Perfect,” accompanied by comic book art next to Lady Gaga.

Additional Fan Responses to Joker 2 Being a Musical

User @mattegrey2609 asked, “Joker was a story of a man's descent into madness, maybe it's just me, but surely musical sequences of his delusions would be really interesting?”

Tweeter @lambells stated, “NO. I already don't support whatever this Phoenix Joker musical hellscape is going to be.” Another user agreed, “Ears bleeding!”

User @MalikonIce admitted, “First Winnie the Pooh slasher now Joker musical. I'm sick of this!” However, @BraveForGaga95 argued, “I'm so excited for Joker suddenly. I KNOW that Gaga will eat this role like a boss (and the fact that it's going to be a musical will help her even more because people will love her singing).”

Tweeter @Dylan_Macri noted, “I got so caught up in this being a musical I forgot it'd be another round of Joker abusing Harley that weird people are going to say is romantic.”

Tweeter @The_HeftyG added, “We're canceling Batgirl for the tax write-off, but we're gonna pay three people $50 million just for their salaries to make a Joker musical?”

User @lonely_boy_rat admitted, “I'm apprehensive about the second joker movie, but casting Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in a musical, scratches a particular depraved itch I didn't know I had.”

im apprehensive about the second joker movie, but casting lady gaga as harley quinn in a musical scratches a certain depraved itch I didn't know i had — sam ‘Avatar: Way of the Water' kelly (@lonely_boy_rat) September 24, 2022

Tweeter @_scare_crane_ suggested, “Those actively hating on the musical sequel to Joker are simply going through the stages of grief because they finally realized that all Batman villains are just theatre kids.”

Finally, @mhodg89 shared a sentiment we can all agree on, “This will either be the best film ever, or it will completely suck.”

