89 of the Funniest Jokes for Kids

As parents and teachers who love to see children smile, we know that the power of a good joke can turn a child’s disappointment into laughter.

Kids love humor. They are drawn to silliness and enjoy impressing their friends with their wittiness. Seasonal jokes, math jokes teachers can tell their students, and more, our collection of the funniest jokes for kids is great for any elementary kid.

Younger children will enjoy simple yet hilarious jokes that are easy to remember and share, while older students will gravitate toward the more sophisticated wordplay. These are the best jokes for kids to bring laughter to your classroom, dinner table, or long car ride.

When To Tell Jokes

Telling short jokes can be a humorous way to make learning more enjoyable in your classroom or relieve stress at home. Here are some times of the day when parents and teachers can lighten the mood with some silly jokes:

During the Morning Routine or Breakfast : Start the day with a smile by telling a joke in the morning.

: Start the day with a smile by telling a joke in the morning. On the Way to School : Lighten the mood during the commute with a funny kid’s joke.

: Lighten the mood during the commute with a funny kid’s joke. In the Classroom During Transition Times : A joke can be a great icebreaker when moving between subjects or activities.

: A joke can be a great icebreaker when moving between subjects or activities. During Lunch Break: Give your child a joke in their lunchbox to make mealtime more enjoyable.

Give your child a joke in their lunchbox to make mealtime more enjoyable. In a Lesson to Illustrate a Point : Relevant jokes can make learning concepts more memorable.

: Relevant jokes can make learning concepts more memorable. While Waiting in Lines: Pass the time with humor during inevitable waits.

Pass the time with humor during inevitable waits. During Playtime or Indoor Recess: Jokes can enhance the fun and social interaction on rainy days.

Jokes can enhance the fun and social interaction on rainy days. When Introducing a New Topic in Class : A kid’s joke about a new subject can pique students' interest.

: A kid’s joke about a new subject can pique students' interest. During Storytime or Read-aloud Sessions : Break up reading with a related joke told out loud to keep children engaged.

: Break up reading with a related joke told out loud to keep children engaged. To Ease Anxiety Before Tests or Exams : A light joke can relieve tension in high-stress situations.

: A light joke can relieve tension in high-stress situations. After School During Homework Time : The best joke can lighten the mood and make homework feel less burdensome.

: The best joke can lighten the mood and make homework feel less burdensome. During Family Dinners : Sharing jokes can be a fun family bonding activity.

: Sharing jokes can be a fun family bonding activity. Before Bedtime : End the day on a light note with a bedtime joke.

: End the day on a light note with a bedtime joke. When Dealing with Difficult Situations : Humor can be a coping mechanism to diffuse tension.

: Humor can be a coping mechanism to diffuse tension. During Car Rides or Long Trips: Keep spirits up and pass the time with a great sense of humor.

Incorporating jokes into daily procedures and routines can help create a positive environment for both learning and family life.

Here are our best jokes for kids:

16 Good Jokes About School

School is not just about studying reading, writing, and math. It can also be a place for laughter and fun. In this section, we've gathered a collection of hilarious school jokes teachers can use in the classroom to have students giggle through any subject.

What is a math book’s favorite type of music? Rock and “solve.” Why did the student eat his homework? Because the teacher told him it was a piece of cake! What's the king of all school supplies? The ruler. What do you get when you cross a teacher and a vampire? Lots of blood tests! What's the best place to grow flowers in school? In kinder-garden. Why did the student do his multiplication on the floor? Because the teacher said not to use tables. Why was the geometry book so adorable? Because it had acute angles. What do elves learn in school? The elf-abet! The origami teacher hated her job. There was too much paperwork Why don't fish do well in school? Because they're always swimming below the “C” level! How did the music teacher get locked in his classroom? His keys were inside the piano! What is a snake's favorite subject? Hiss-tory. What is a tornado's favorite game to play? Twister. How does a scientist freshen her breath? With experi-ments. Why isn't there a clock in the library? Because it tocks too much. What do you call a skeleton who goes to school but doesn’t do any work? Lazy bones.

12 Math Jokes for Kids

These funny jokes blend mathematical concepts with playful wordplay, making them a great way to add a little fun to learning math!

Why don't other shapes talk to circles? Because there’s no point. How do you stay warm in any room? Hang out in the corner — it’s always 90 degrees. Why did the two fours skip lunch? Because they already eight! Why should you worry about the math teacher holding graph paper? She’s definitely plotting something. What’s a math teacher’s favorite sum? Summer! Why did the student wear glasses in math class? To improve di-vision. How do you make seven an even number? Remove the S. There’s a fine line between a numerator and a denominator that only a fraction would understand. What’s the best tool for math? Multi-pliers. What does a clock do when it’s hungry? It goes back 4 seconds. Why was the little girl sitting on her watch? She wanted to be on time! How are a dollar and the clock similar? They both have four quarters.

15 Kids Jokes for Spring

As you head into spring break, long road trips, and state testing, tell a really funny joke to lighten the mood in your classroom or car.

Why is everyone so tired on April 1st? Because they just finished a 31-day March! What season is it when you are on a trampoline? Spring-time! What do you call a girl with a frog on her head? Lily! What flowers grow on faces? Tulips (Two-lips)! Can February March? No, but April May! Why are trees very forgiving? Because in the fall, they “let it go,” and in the spring, they “turn over a new leaf.” How excited was the gardener about spring? So excited that he wet his plants! What goes up when the rain comes down? An umbrella! What did the big flower say to the little flower? Hi, bud! Why did the bird go to the hospital? It needed tweetment! How does the rain tie its shoes? With a rainbow! What do you call a snowman in April? A puddle! What is spring’s favorite sport? Bounceball! Why did the gardener plant light bulbs? He wanted to grow a power plant! What monster plays the most April Fools' jokes? Prankenstein!

11 Jokes for Summer Vacation

These laugh-out-loud corny jokes will keep your students laughing until the last day of school!

Why do bananas use sunscreen? Because they peel! What did the pig say on a hot summer day? “I'm bacon!” Why do fish like to eat worms? Because they get hooked on them! What do you get when you combine an elephant with a fish? Swimming trunks! Why was the sand wet? Because the sea weed! What do you call a witch who lives at the beach? A sand-witch! What is the best day to go to the beach? SUNday! What does the sun drink out of? Sunglasses! Why don't ovens go to the beach? They're afraid of getting a tan! What do you call a black lab at the beach in August? A hot dog! How do you prevent a summer cold? Catch it in the winter!

13 Animal Jokes for Younger Students

Young kids are fascinated with animals. These funny animal jokes are perfect for kids of all ages, especially younger ones.

Why did the cow go to outer space? To see the moooon! What do you call a sleeping bull? A bulldozer! Why couldn't the leopard play hide and seek? Because he was already spotted! What do you call an alligator in a vest? An in-vest-igator! Why did the crab never share? Because he was shellfish! What do you call a fish without eyes? Fsh! What do you call a bear with no teeth? A gummy bear! How do you catch a squirrel? Climb a tree and act like a nut! Why don't elephants use computers? They are scared of the mouse. What did the shark say when he ate the clownfish? Hmm . . . that tasted a little funny. Why did the chicken join a band? Because it had the best drumsticks! What do bees use to brush their hair? A honeycomb! What do you call a rabbit that's good at telling jokes? A funny bunny!

13 Food Jokes for Kids

Did your parents ever tell you to stop playing with your food? Thankfully, these hilariously funny jokes won’t make a mess on your kitchen table!

Why did the banana go to the doctor? Because it wasn't peeling well! What did one plate say to the other plate? Dinner is on me! Why don't eggs tell jokes? Because they might crack up! What do you call cheese that isn't yours? Nacho cheese! What do you call a fake noodle? An impasta! Why did the cookie go to the doctor? Because it was feeling crumby! What do you call a sad berry? A blueberry! What are baby potatoes called? Tater tots. Why didn’t the chef like the joke about pizza? It was too cheesy. What do you call blueberries playing the guitar? A jam session. What do you call a skeleton who goes to school but doesn’t do any work? Lazy bones. What do you feed a hungry robot? Mega-bites. Why did the monkey like the banana? Because it had appeal!

9 Pirate Jokes for Kids

Most first-grade classrooms study r-controlled vowels using a pirate theme. Use these great jokes to introduce a thematic unit about pirates. Your students will “peg you” to tell another joke!

Why don't pirates shower before they walk the plank? Because they'll just wash up on shore later! How do pirates prefer to communicate? Aye to aye! Why did the pirate buy an eyepatch? Because he couldn't afford an iPad! What's a pirate's favorite letter? You might think it's ‘R,' but it’s the ‘C' they love! How much did the pirate pay for his peg leg and hook? An arm and a leg! What did the ocean say to the pirate? Nothing, it just waved! What's a pirate's favorite type of exercise? The plank! What do you call a pirate with two eyes and two legs? A rookie! Why did the pirate refuse to play cards? Because he was standing on the deck!

So, What’s the Funniest Joke You Read?

Laughter is a powerful tool that fosters creativity, relieves stress, and allows students to play with words. Integrating funny humor into daily routines and activities creates a more engaging classroom and home for our kids.

Whether it's to kickstart the day with a smile, ease the tension of a test, or simply share a laugh during a long car ride, these clean jokes for kids will bring joy and laughter to your classroom and family.