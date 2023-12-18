Jonathan Majors Found Guilty of Assault and Harassment, Marvel Drops Him

A jury found Marvel actor Jonathan Majors guilty of assault in the third degree as well as harassment. Majors stood trial for four charges of assault, aggravated harassment and harassment after finding his ex Grace Jabbari unconscious in their apartment on March 25, prompting him to call 911. Police then arrested Majors after discovering visible signs of injury on Jabbari.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The verdict was reached by a six-person jury after roughly over four hours of deliberation spread across three days. Jonathan Majors, wearing a grey suit and black dress shirt and tie, sat with his attorneys, with family members and his girlfriend, Meagan Good, behind him as the verdict was read. He was found not guilty of one of the counts in assault in the third degree and not guilty of aggravated harassment in second degree.

“The first three charges are misdemeanor offenses and related to alleged incidents in the car. The fourth charge of harassment, which is a violation (the most minor offense among the charges), relates to an allegation that Majors threw Jabbari back into the car as she tried to exit. The defense alleged that he placed her back in the car to stop her from running into traffic. That action is captured on surveillance video, while the altercation inside the car was not captured on camera.”

Marvel Wasted No Time Dropping Jonathan Majors After Guilty Verdict

Jonathan Majors is known for his role in Creed III and for playing various versions of Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including season two of Loki. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “In the wake of his arrest both his publicity firm, the Lede Company, and managers at Management 360 dropped him, and the Disney-owned Searchlight Features removed Magazine Dreams from its release calendar.”

As if Marvel didn't have enough problems with diminishing box office returns (The Marvels) and general superhero fatigue, now Kevin Feige and company have to rethink Phase Five of the MCU after Jonathan Majors' conviction in his criminal trial. Shortly after news broke of Majors' guilty verdict, Marvel officially dropped him from the MCU. Majors was set to star in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but now that movie either needs recast — hey, that's what convoluted multiverses are for — or a complete rethink.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty — a title likely to change — is scheduled for May 1, 2026. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The studio intends to move forward with the film, and in November hired Loki creator Michael Waldron to work on a new draft.” Is Doctor Doom in the new draft? Just checking…

