Jonathan Majors’ Texts to Ex Read in Court Seem to Indicate Admission of a Physical Attack

Text messages from Jonathan Majors to accuser Grace Jabbari previously deemed inadmissible were read aloud in court today. The texts from an earlier incident that occurred six months before the encounter currently on trial seem to show Majors admitting to physically attacking Jabbari.

Jonathan Majors is known for his role in Creed III and for playing various versions of Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including season two of Loki. Jonathan Majors faces four charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, and harassment.

People magazine reported on the text messages between Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari sent in September 2022. “I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital,” Majors texted to Jabbari. “They will ask you questions, and as I don’t think you actually protect us, it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie, and they suspect something.”

Jabbari cried in court as she read her texted response aloud: “I will tell the doctor I bumped my head.”

With Jabbari unable to continue, Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galaway continued reading the text for her: “I will tell the doctor I bumped my head if I go. I’m going to give it one more day, but I can’t sleep and I need some stronger pain killers. That’s all: why would I tell them what really happened when it’s clear I want to be with you?”

Jonathan Majors Texted Grace Jabbari That He Considered “Killing Myself Versus Coming Home”

Jonathan Majors' text messages to Jabbari in September 2022 that were read in court today got even darker after Jabbari indicated that she wanted to go see a doctor. “Last night I considered killing myself versus coming home,” Majors texted. “I need love too. Or maybe I’m such a monster and horrible man, I don't deserve it. And I should just kill myself. In this way, my existence is miserable, I want to die.”

Jabbari texted back: “I will not go to the doctor if you don’t feel safe with me doing so, or don’t trust me to. I promise you I would never mention you but understand your fear.”

In court, Galaway then redirected Jabbari's attention back to the March 23 incident, asking her why she did not tell emergency medics how she got injured. “I was just scared of the consequences of it,” Jabbari replied. “I still wanted to protect him.”

Galaway continued, “Ms. Jabbari, do you know who caused your injuries on March 25, 2023?”

“I do,” Jabbari said. “The defendant, Jonathan Majors.”

Jonathan Majors faces three misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment. If convicted, Majors could face up to a year in prison.