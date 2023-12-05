Jonathan Majors Trial: Accuser Testifies About Physical Fight in Car

Grace Jabbari testified on the witness stand today during the Jonathan Majors assault trial. Jabbari told her version of events about an altercation in a car that led to Majors' arrest and charges filed against her ex. Majors is known for his role in Creed III and for playing various versions of Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including season two of Loki.

Jonathan Majors faces four charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, and harassment. Police responded to a 911 call and Jabbari alleged that Majors assaulted her. The responding officers noted that Jabbari sustained physical injuries.

Prosecutors allege that the March 25 incident began when Majors and Jabbari were in a private car and she noticed a text message pop up on his phone that read, “Wish I was kissing you right now.” The Hollywood Reporter reports, “Jabbari confirmed this version of events, saying she was shocked by the possibility of infidelity given the seriousness of their two-year relationship, which she said was heading toward marriage. She said she grabbed the phone to see the message from Majors, who then pried her finger from the phone, grabbed her arm and right hand, twisted her forearm and then struck her right ear to get the phone away from her. She says Majors ordered the car to stop and when she tried to leave the car, she testified that Majors picked her up and threw her back inside.

“Prosecutors showed a video of this moment as well as subsequent surveillance videos of Majors running down the street, with Jabbari chasing him, which she said was to get answers about who he was texting. She was frequently asked whether she felt in pain. While she said she had felt physical pain, she added that she was in a heightened emotional state and, as a dancer, is able to withstand a high level of pain.”

Jonathan Majors' Accuser Testified That She Wanted to Go Out with Friends, Not Sit Alone in the Joint Apartment She Shared with Him

After Jabbari exited the vehicle, she ran into three strangers on the street who had seen what transpired in the car between her and Jonathan Majors. They invited Jabbari to join them at a club to celebrate their friend's birthday, which she did. The defense points to this incident as evidence that Jabbari's injuries were not as serious as she claimed, but Jabbari explained why she went out with her new friends.

“The worst thing in my head would’ve been going back to the empty apartment we shared,” Jabbari said.

Jabbari is a dance and movement director who met Jonathan Majors on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in 2021. She testified that, at first, she felt “very loved and cared for” by Majors. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “She then detailed several alleged incidents of Majors growing angry with her and yelling at her or withholding affection over incidents including spending time away from him and not answering her phone, which she said he told her she should not share with her friends and family.

“Jabbari teared up several times during her testimony and said she ‘feared him physically quite a bit' after an alleged incident in London in September 2022, in which she said Jonathan Majors pulled her headphones out of her ears, smashed them on the ground, and later threw her things around the room as she tried to pack.”

Jabbari did not finish her testimony on Tuesday and is scheduled to continue tomorrow, during which time the defense will cross-examine her. The defense maintains that Jabbari is making “false allegations to ruin Jonathan Majors” after the two broke up.

Prosecutors in Jonathan Majors' domestic violence trial showed video of the actor shoving his ex-girlfriend into a car multiple times. Majors has denied the allegations. More from the first day of testimony: https://t.co/eW0GeiOvCg pic.twitter.com/YIH2kt7xjU — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) December 5, 2023

Jonathan Majors Arrives on Opening Day of Trial Holding a Bible and Meagan Good’s Hand

pic.twitter.com/hvyTJTHAba — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 3, 2023