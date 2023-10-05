Will the Jonathan Majors Trial Impact ‘Loki’ Season 2?

The Jonathan Majors trial could impact season two of Loki. Season one of Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular Asgardian god of mischief, was the most-watched Marvel Studios series on Disney+. Majors plays He Who Remains and Victor Timely, variants of Kang the Conqueror.

Majors was arrested in March in New York City. According to IndieWire, “His former girlfriend Grace Jabbari says Majors assaulted her while riding in a taxi back to his Manhattan apartment. Police responded to a 911 call and noted minor injuries to Jabbari’s head and neck. Majors, who was charged with misdemeanor harassment and assault, denies the allegations.

“Majors’ defense team has filed a motion to dismiss the charges. October 6, the day after Loki season two premieres, is the district attorney’s deadline to respond to Majors’ team’s motion to dismiss. The defense must reply to that by October 13. Barring any changes, Majors’ already-delayed trial begins October 25; he must appear in person. In terms of the Loki season two schedule, that is when episode four (of six) will be reaching Disney+.”

Loki‘s Executive Producer Did Not Cut or Recast Jonathan Majors' Part

Variety asked Loki executive producer Kevin Wright if any changes were made to the show since Majors has a, well, major role in season two. “It felt hasty to do anything without knowing how all of this plays out,” said Wright. Curiously, Majors is listed as a “special guest star” in the official production notes for season two of Loki and contains no quotes from the actor.

The official description of Loki season two reads:

“Loki, God of Mischief, is set to embark on perilous missions in the upcoming second season of the acclaimed Disney+ series. Season one introduced the concept of variants to the MCU as Loki found himself captured by the bureaucratic time police aka the Time Variance Authority (TVA). In order to avoid being erased from existence to protect the Sacred Timeline, Loki agrees to work with agent Mobius M. Mobius to track down a Loki variant that has been wreaking havoc across the timeline. But things aren’t entirely what they seem at the TVA, and Loki eventually learns, with the help of his variant Sylvie, that the TVA was created by a more benevolent variant of a sinister being that seeks to control the Sacred Timeline. Finally meeting this menacing force, Sylvie wreaks her terrible revenge, and the Multiverse is unleashed. “With war on the horizon, Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the TVA. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it truly means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

The first episode of Loki season two premieres on Disney+ today, October 5.