Michael Jordan or Tom Brady: Which Sports Star Is The GOAT?

A Twitter user sparked a fierce debate the same week, asking the question: “Who is the GOAT: Michael Jordan or Tom Brady?”

Superstar quarterback and NFL veteran Tom Brady announced his retirement for the second time in a year this week, having already decided to call it quits on a simply remarkable career.

This video marks a year since Brady decided to hang up his cleats.

This video marks a year since Brady decided to hang up his cleats.

However, following his initial declaration in February 2022, Brady was inspired by a Cristiano Ronaldo performance in the English Premier League. The evergreen soccer star's attitude encouraged him to renew for one last season, which will now finally conclude.

But Who Is The Goat?

Naturally, Twitter sports fans jumped on this debate, and some began by almost dismissing the idea that there should only be one GOAT.

Two different sports . . . they're both the GOAT within their perspective sport — Christopher Harris (@clharr2) February 2, 2023

Others, such as @realJoshPack agreed, stating how posing the question over two different sports make the argument invalid.

2 different sports, Tom Brady plays Football, and Michael Jordan plays baseball. — Josh Pack (@realJoshPack) February 1, 2023

A Loaded Question

Others concurred, including @clharr2, who argued that two sport comparisons don't really work; they are both legends in their own right.

It is hard to disagree, considering the alternative disciplines involved in football compared to basketball. However, Brady was getting love from some quarters.

Tom Brady — Brian Madeira (@madeiraghs2014) February 1, 2023

The Brady Bunch

Others were feeling the Tom Brady love too, including @TimHigdem, who included a supporting emoji to argue the case.

Tom Brady is the 🐐 — Tim Higdem (@TimHigdem) February 1, 2023

There were basketball fans not enjoying the comparison, however.

Michael Jordon without question — Juls (@Julskihl) February 1, 2023

The Last Dance

Clearly, Juls wasn't impressed with this assessment, nor was another basketball fan, Barbara, who said the same.

Jordan for sure — Barbara Helm🇺🇸 (@helmster47) February 2, 2023

However, one fan deconstructed the very idea that Jordan or Brady could be compared on the same level, as they would never be able to compete in the same discipline. In an amusing retort, one user said the following:

Michael Jordan sucks at football. Never seen Tom Brady play basketball. — Phil Andrews (@PhilAndrews_MD) February 1, 2023

More GOATs in The Game

There were other sports fans who ignored the question altogether, going straight for their own GOAT regardless. Users like this @DougTriber, for example.

Gretzky — ORANGEBLUE (@DougTrieber) February 2, 2023

This trend continued down the thread. Once someone goes against the grain, a deluge of GOAT rebellion spread.

Lionel Messi — M-193 Ball (@m193) February 1, 2023

King of The Ring

Before long, boxing fans came in swinging too.

Ali — John McCaffrey (@jamccaffrey) February 2, 2023

The user's frank reply drew its own criticism from some quarters. Boxing fans will always defend their corner, so to speak.

Ali was not even close, Mike Tyson is the GOAT in boxing.. — Doc Holiday (@KeithYo40194889) February 2, 2023

A Balanced View

Further down the thread, more nuanced answers began to appear, which finally gave the debate some balance. ZDalmazzo made a great point about the differences between the two sports:

In basketball you have the chance of 7 games in playoffs against 1 team, in football you only get 1. Imagine if #TB12 had 7 tries at one team. He’d probably have double the super bowls he has now, lol! — Zack Dalmazzo (@ZDalmazzo) February 1, 2023

One user summed up what most people reading the thread must have thought: one GOAT just isn't enough.

MAN … I got like 6 – 10 goats:Tom Brady = 🏈 Serena = 🎾Michael Jordan = 🏀 Pele & then MBappe = ⚽️ Daddy goat & baby goat Simone Biles = 🤸🏾‍♂️ Michael Phelps = 🏊🏻‍♂️ just to list a few — Alicia Deavens (@adeavens) February 1, 2023

So that settles it, I guess! All we know is that the focus should really be on Tom Brady's achievements for now. The arguments about the GOAT will continue, nonetheless.

