Journalists Join Writers Strikes Across America

As the Writers Guild of America strike continues, and days after Insider, Inc. editorial staff announced an indefinite strike, journalists at Gannett, the largest newspaper owner in the nation, are joining the fight for better working conditions.

On Monday, hundreds of writers at over twenty local newspapers owned by Gannett did not come in to work in a show of strength. The journalists are seeking better conditions in the face of cost-cutting measures that have affected them and urging a change of leadership at the company.

The strike coincided with the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

The Problem

In the face of decreasing local newspaper sales and difficulty shifting to online formats in ways that have been successful for major papers like The New York Times and The Washington Post, Gannett has adopted cost-cutting measures that are hurting their newsrooms. Since 2019, CEO Mike Reed has led the company in suspending 401-K contributions, stagnating wages, and closing newsrooms at local papers across the country, resulting in significant layoffs.

Journalists at the papers affected by these cuts aren’t only striking for a livable wage, though. They are also fighting for readers who rely on these papers for news about their communities.

The Goals

Two of the striking journalists’ central goals are increasing wages to a livable level and a shareholder vote of no-confidence in Reed. The journalists are professionals whose work is valued by those in their community and demand a base annual salary of $60,000, something that should be easy for the company to offer given that Reed’s annual salary is regularly multiple millions.

The journalists blame Reed for the cost-cutting measures that have impacted their livelihoods and have, as The NewsGuild of New York president Susan DeCarava says to the Associated Press, “destroyed” the livelihoods of those laid off.

The Results So Far

The attempt to urge a no-confidence vote from shareholders failed Monday as Reed was reelected. But reports from the meeting say there was never an opportunity to discuss the issue.

John Schleuss, president of NewsGuild, tweeted that Reed ended the meeting after just eight minutes and said that no relevant questions had been submitted. Schleuss called the meeting a “farce” and a “joke.”

Mike Reed ended the meeting 8 minutes after he started it. What a complete joke. Mike Reed needs to go. He has no ability to lead Gannett and no ability to be accountable to journalists or shareholders. — Jon Schleuss supports our strikers in Pittsburgh (@gaufre) June 5, 2023

But this is far from the end of the battle for better treatment for the journalists, many of whom also participated in a one-day strike last November.

What Can We Expect?

While there’s no way to know what will happen as journalists at Gannett papers across the country continue negotiating for better treatment, we can look to the recent past for some signs.

Last December, journalists at The New York Times went on a 24-hour strike after more than a year of negotiations with management over wages. That strike resulted in a victory for the writers who received immediate salary increases, an increase to the minimum annual salary, and assurance of yearly cost of living wage increases.

The New York Times is not a local paper. Its struggles in the 21st century differ from the Gannett papers, where journalists are striking. But the recent labor victory at one of the major papers is still a heartening sign for the Gannett journalists.