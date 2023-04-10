JSX Review – Burbank to Oakland

When I needed to fly from Los Angeles to the Bay Area, and most carriers for this route were price-gouging because of GDC (Game Developers’ Conference), I came across JetSuiteX (JSX) when I searched for flights through JetBlue. As a JetBlue cardholder and Mosaic member, I frequently fly with them but really loathe going to LAX. I found a partner flight with JSX out of Burbank. If you regularly fly on the west coast, this JSX review is for you.

The airfare was on the high side, coming to $618 after taxes. But I figured it all evened out with how much more I’d have to pay to reach and leave from LAX. Besides, I got an interesting experience out of it, and it’s a tax-deductible business expense!

How Does The JSX Experience Stack Up?

JSX serves select cities primarily on the west coast, although service is also available in the southwest, Texas, and Florida. Terminal setup and amenities will vary depending on your destination and origin. Here’s how my experience went, departing from Burbank and landing in Oakland.

One of the first and most noticeable aspects of the JSX experience is that you’re essentially flying a chartered private jet. This means you go directly to the hangar in an FBO (fixed-base operator) terminal. You go right up to the terminal as if you’re going to a train or bus depot!

Also missing was hordes of passengers waiting to check-in. There was no TSA to subject you to patdowns and treat you like a criminal because of that tube of Justin’s almond butter still in your purse from your Starbucks snack box. The check-in staff gets your ID, runs a wand over your bags, and that’s it. Then you’re just in the hangar. There’s pretty much nowhere else to go.

Pre-flight Experiences

This will vary based on location. In Burbank, we had a small lounge with a coffee machine and some tables, but it’s not very spacious. Coffee and water were available for free. If you’re flying on a cold day, you’ll want to bring a warm coat.

You will be right where the plane is, so forget taking any phone calls, even with AirPods. If you plan on getting some work done while waiting for your JSX flight in Burbank, there aren’t any tables where you can comfortably set down a laptop. It’s mostly shin-banging coffee tables.

But it was a different story in Oakland. Their JSX terminal is like one giant airport lounge with scads of outlets, comfortable seating, and a startup-worthy coffee bar where it is easy to carry on a conversation.

In-flight Experience

There’s one column for two-seaters and another for single seats. No middle seats!

While there’s plenty of legroom, the seats aren’t much better than standard commercial width-wise. Larger travelers and those with broad shoulders will definitely find the seating cramped, though still more comfortable than most economy seats.

You'll get one free checked bag with JSX and one carry-on. Your carry-on needs to fit under the seat and there are no overhead storage bins. If you're seated in the first row, the flight attendant will stow your carryon and you have to alert them if you need anything from you bag.

There are outlets under the aisle seats and the window if you got a window seat, and free Wi-Fi is provided. You get two free snacks onboard, similar to the upmarket snacks JetBlue offers. My favorite was the Food Should Taste Good sweet potato and corn tortilla chips. Booze is also complimentary on all JSX flights!

After you land, you don’t need to make a long trek to the baggage claim and wait for the machine to spit suitcases onto the carousel. As you deplane, baggage handlers place small checked items onto tiered carts in the hangar while large luggage is placed on the ground.

Pros and Cons of JSX vs. Regular Airlines

Overall, I had a fantastic experience flying JSX. Here's what I'd consider before using them again for short-haul business travel.

Pros of JSX

The colossal pro is that there’s no TSA to deal with, and no throngs of people from the curb to the gate. Have you ever worried about missing a flight because of ridiculously long lines at check-in and security while overburdened employees can barely keep the line moving? You can leave that worry at home when you fly JSX.

JSX is simply a major time-saver door-to-door. Because it’s a dedicated FBO terminal isolated from the main airport, you won’t taxi or sit on the tarmac forever waiting for 10 other planes to take off or deplane. You don’t even muck through typical airport traffic. A friend in Oakland dropped me off for my return flight; we zipped in and out of the terminal lot.

JSX’s customer service is also stellar. I arrived for my flight home much earlier than planned since my friend needed to return to work. There was an earlier flight to Burbank, leaving within 45 minutes. The staff put me on standby since one passenger hadn’t checked in yet and was cutting too close. They never arrived, so I got the seat for that earlier flight and made it home two hours early!

Cons of JSX

Like the pros of flying JSX, the cons mainly have to do with being disconnected from the airport the terminal is closest to. There’s no exploration of the terminals or access to airport amenities, such as shopping, dining, or vending machines. There’s also no shuttle to airport terminals. If you need to make a connecting flight at the main airport, you must book a ride or use rideshare, although if you’re up for a half-mile hike in Burbank, you can walk down Empire Avenue from the JSX terminal to reach Bob Hope airport and its train station to reach other parts of the city.

Disabled and older passengers may find JSX inaccessible since you must climb a small set of steps to board and deplane. Assistance for passengers with wheelchairs and other mobility devices is likely to take longer.

Another major con is the cost, which is far higher than competing carriers for similar routes. In the end, not having to deal with LAX nightmares and the horrendous lines was worth it to me.

Specifics for TrueBlue Program and JetBlue Cardholders

If you book your trip through JetBlue, you will receive 150 “hop-on” TrueBlue points for a round-trip JSX flight. If you want to redeem TrueBlue points, JSX flights are unfortunately ineligible for JetBlue award travel.

Your Mosaic benefits also don’t transfer to JSX flights, even if your booking confirmation says so. There are fees for checking more than one bag and no priority boarding. Boarding is first come, first serve, and JSX assigns your seat if you didn’t book with them directly. Mosaic is pretty meaningless here.

Why JetBlue cardholders want to book JSX through JetBlue

But if you’re a cardholder, you’ll want to book directly through JetBlue solely to maximize mileage accrual and obtain or retain Mosaic status. One hundred and fifty TrueBlue points is a paltry benefit that doesn’t compare to the 1:1 mileage reciprocity offered by American Airlines and other JetBlue partners, but booking JSX directly through JetBlue and paying with your JetBlue MasterCard generates TrueBlue points times six even though it’s not a JetBlue flight.

If you’re not a TrueBlue member and/or JetBlue cardholder and thus don’t prioritize earning TrueBlue points, you’ll want to book with JSX directly to have more control over your seat assignment and other aspects of your booking.

Editor's note: JSX also has a partnership with United Mileage Plus. See the JSX website for more details on partner agreements.

