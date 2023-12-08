Julia Roberts Wants ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding 2’ to Happen

Julia Roberts sounds interested in checking in with the characters of My Best Friend's Wedding for a long-overdue sequel. The 1997 rom-com stars Roberts as food critic Julianne Potter, Dermot Mulroney as Julianne's best friend, Michael O'Neal; Rupert Everett as Julianne's gay friend George Downes, and Cameron Diaz as Michael's fiancée, Kimmy Wallace.

Julia Roberts is currently doing the rounds to promote her new Netflix movie Leave the World Behind. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Roberts was asked to pick one film in her career that deserves a sequel. “I think, maybe, My Best Friend’s Wedding,” said Roberts. “Because there’s so many people in it, and to see what they’re doing and how Kimmy and Michael’s marriage is going and…”

Host Andy Cohen interrupted Roberts and added, “Follow up: Who do you think Michael should’ve married in My Best Friend’s Wedding?”

“Well, I mean, of course, Jules,” admitted Roberts, “but he married Kimmy.”

Julia Roberts Has Talked About a My Best Friend's Wedding Sequel Before

Directed by P.J. Hogan, My Best Friend's Wedding is about Julianne realizing that she loves her best friend, Michael, a little too late. Michael is set to marry bubbly college student Kimberly, so Julianne sets out to sabotage their wedding plans and win Michael back.

In a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hogan discussed a possible My Best Friend's Wedding sequel with Julia Roberts. “We did have some discussion about a sequel,” said Hogan. “I remember talking to Julia about it. It was something about Rupert was going to get married and she was going to break up their wedding. I thought that would’ve been fun, but I don’t think we could find a way to bring all those characters back.”

One actor who seems down to return is Dermot Mulroney. “I’ll tell you that movie has wormed its way further and further under my skin, and I see more and more layers of how it holds meaning and sustains as a piece, and obviously it’s always been irresistible,” said Mulroney. “I think there’s only about four people on Earth that could make a movie like that, and they include Rupert, Cameron, Julia, and me. So, let’s have at it.”

Ethan Hawke and Julia Roberts play a married couple facing some scary truths in the upcoming apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind, which premieres on December 8 on Netflix.