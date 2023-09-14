Don’t Know How To Jumpstart a Car? Here’s How To Do It Safely

Cars never die at convenient times. They like to wait until you're frustrated on a hot day coming out of the grocery store with two whiny toddlers. Or even better, when it's raining outside. And since car battery trouble can strike at any time, it's important to stay prepared and have all the tools in your car in case of emergencies.

Check out this TikTok video for an easy jumpstart tutorial:

This dad breaks it down into manageable steps, and before attempting to jumpstart a car battery, it's essential to keep these tools in your car:

Jumper cables (also called booster cables)

A functioning vehicle with a charged battery

Safety gloves and eye protection (optional but recommended)

Park The Vehicles in a Safe Place

To jumpstart a car, you need another working car. You'll want to position the working vehicle close to the one with the dead battery. Close enough for the cables, but leave enough room for someone to work between them. Then you need to turn off both cars and engage their parking brakes.

Locate The Battery Terminals

Next, you need to open the hoods of both vehicles and locate the batteries. Identifying the positive (+) and negative (-) terminals on each battery is essential to this process. Suppose you can't tell which is which; ask someone with experience. Getting these mixed up is where the trouble can happen.

Battery terminals are typically marked with red and black caps or symbols to better differentiate between the two of them.

Time To Attach The Cables

Here's how you'll attach the jumper cables. This part can be confusing so I'll break it down simply:

Connect the Red Cable:

Attach one end of the red jumper cable (positive) to the dead battery's positive terminal.

Connect the Other End of the Red Cable:

Attach the other end of the red jumper cable to the positive terminal of the working battery.

Connect the Black Cable:

Attach one end of the black jumper cable (negative) to the working battery's negative terminal.

Connect the Other End of the Black Cable:

Attach the remaining end of the black jumper cable to an unpainted metal surface on the dead car's engine block. This serves as the grounding point and helps prevent sparks near the battery.

Start The Working Vehicle

Once you've solved this puzzle, it's time to start the working vehicle and let it run for a few minutes. This process will allow the charged battery to transfer power to the dead battery. You want to keep the working vehicle's engine running throughout the process.

Attempt To Start The Dead Vehicle

Finally, you can try to start the vehicle with the dead battery; if it starts successfully, voila. Your jumpstart was a success.

Remove The Jumper Cables

To remove the jumper cables, you have to do it in reverse order as before:

Disconnect the black cable from the previously grounded metal surface.

Remove the black cable from the negative terminal of the working battery.

Remove the red cable from the positive terminal of the working battery.

Lastly, remove the red cable from the positive terminal of the previously dead battery.

Let The Jumpstarted Vehicle Run

Great job! Now, allow the jumpstarted vehicle to run for around 15-20 minutes to recharge its battery.