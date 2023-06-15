From the Editor’s Desk: June’s Top 20 Most Anticipated Books

Here at Wealth of Geeks, we each have our own specific genre of thing we geek out about. I work with some of the biggest cinephiles in the business, and I’d guess some of my colleagues know more about travel hacks or Star Wars than you.



My particular niche of nerd falls into two categories: books and true crime.

Even if I read one book a day, there still wouldn’t be enough days in June to read every book that sounds amazing. So to help narrow down the choices, I cultivated my own list of the month’s most anticipated reads – aka the books I would spend my days reading if I didn’t have to work.

1. My Murder by Katie Williams

What if you had the chance to solve not just any murder but your own? Lou is given the chance after she falls victim to a local serial killer but is brought back to life through a secret government project.



Reunited with her family, Lou slips back into her old life quickly while bonding with other newly revived victims. Questions still linger, though, about the circumstances around Lou’s murder.

Called “darkly comic, tautly paced, and full of surprises,” My Murder sounds like the perfect book to knock out in one afternoon by the pool.

My Murder is available June 6 from Penguin Group Riverhead/Riverhead Books.

2. Pageboy: A Memoir by Elliot Page

Two months before the world premiere of Juno, Elliot Page was inside his first queer bar, beginning to understand who he really is. Unfortunately, with the break-out success of Juno, Elliot was forced into the role of the starlet – someone he was very sure he wasn’t.

In his intimate memoir, Page shares the details of everything from secret love affairs to battling body image as he weaves an inspiring story about love, family, fame, and being true to who you really are.

Pageboy is availale June 6 from Flatiron Books.

3. Watch Us Shine by Marisa de los Santos

Cornelia Brown never thought she’d return to live in the house she grew up in. But after her mother has a bad accident and after Cornelia suffers a traumatic event of her own, she returns to Virginia.

As she helps care for her mother, Cornelia notices more and more how haunted by the past her mother is. Together with her sister, Ollie, Cornelia tracks down people, places, and events from her mother’s past to piece together the years she’s lost.

With the help of her sister, Ollie, Cornelia works to piece together the missing pieces of her mother’s memory. And as the sisters uncover beautiful and ugly truths about their mother’s life, Cornelia herself begins to heal.

Told in alternating timelines between Cornelia’s present and her mother’s 1960s past, Watch Us Shine explores the bonds between mothers and daughters, sisters, and the power of human love to save us again and again.

Watch Us Shine is available June 6 from William Morrow.

4. The Good Ones by Polly Stewart

When Lauren Ballard disappeared, all that was left of her was a bloodstained washcloth and the signs of a struggle. Now, twenty years later, Nicola Bennett can’t stop thinking about what Lauren was doing the last time Nicola she saw her friend: dragging a key along the side of a brand new cherry-red truck.

Newly unemployed, Nicola decides to return to her small Appalachian hometown, determined to try and find any sign of what happened to Lauren. Her gut is telling her the answers are hidden here somewhere.

But what Nicola isn’t expecting is to shake loose answers to questions from her own past she hadn’t been looking for.

The Good Ones is available June 6 from Harper.

5. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See

A proper wife learns how to embroider bound-foot slippers, pluck instruments, recite poetry, and give birth to sons. But Tan Yunxian was raised by her grandparents – by a grandmother who is one of a handful of women alive during the Ming Dynasty trained in Chinese medicine to help care for other women.

From a young age, Yunxian trains alongside Meiling on how to treat women’s illnesses through the pillars of Chinese medicine – looking, listening, touching, and asking — which men aren’t able to do with female patients.

Available June 6 from Scribner, Lady Tan’s Circle of Women is a captivating reimagination of an inspiring woman.

6. Much Ado About Nada by Uzma Jalaluddin

Jane Austen fans, rejoice: there’s a new romance hitting the bookshelves just in time for summer. In this Persuasion-inspired story, Nada Syed feels like she’s falling behind.

This wasn’t the plan, though: her tech start-up app, Ask Apa, failed at its launch because of a back-stabbing business partner. Now on the cusp of thirty – and still living at home with her parents and brothers – Nada knows something needs to change.

When her best friend tries to set her up with her fiancé’s brother – a man Nada has a secret past with – Nada is forced to finally deal with the past. Now she must choose between saying goodbye to who she once was and giving new life to old dreams.

Much Ado About Nada is available June 13 from Berkley Publishing Group.

7. The Drowning Woman by Robyn Harding

As a big fan of stories that revolve around the toxic friend dynamic like in Behind Her Eyes, I’m beyond excited to read Robyn Harding’s The Drowning Woman.

After her restaurant fails and she falls deep into debt, Lee Gulliver has no choice but to leave her old life behind. Living on the streets of Seattle in her Toyota Carolla, she finds a quiet, secluded spot near the beach where she parks to plan her next move.

That’s when Lee meets Hazel, who she saves from a near-drowning accident. Except Hazel isn’t thankful for Lee saving her life; she’s furious.

As Hazel and Lee’s friendship grows, Hazel reveals more about the gilded cage she’s trapped in and how toxic her marriage really is. So it shouldn’t be surprising to Lee when, one morning, Hazel asks her to help her disappear.

But that’s when Lee starts to learn Hazel may not be the friend she thought she was.

The Drowning Woman is available June 13 from Grand Central Publishing.

8. The Island of Lost Girls by Alex Marwood



There’s something about summer weather that invites you to get lost in the problems of the wealthy and find satisfaction when justice is served. As heat waves roll through Boston, I’ve been dying to get my hands on a copy of Alex Marwood’s The Island of Lost Girls, which Jenny Colgan calls a “stiletto of a novel: heart-stopping and devastating.”

La Kastellana is an island paradise for the rich and famous – but a hellscape for those brought to the island unwillingly.

So when Robin finds herself on the island when searching for her missing seventeen-year-old daughter, Gemma, she quickly realizes she’s out of her depth. No one is willing to help, and Robin is quickly running out of time.

Plus, someone has been watching: someone waiting to expose the truth of what really happens on La Kastellana.

The Island of Lost Girls is available June 13 from Harper Paperbacks.

9. The Whispers by Ashley Audrain

I can’t get enough of books like Big Little Lies, where readers follow the trail of devastation left by small lies, gossiping, and rumors.

Set against the backdrop of wealth and safety, there’s a particularly shock-mixed-with-schedunfredue that makes these reads especially satisfying. It’s why The Whispers by Ashley Aurdrain sounds so good.

In a well-off neighborhood, four families gather together for a pleasant summer barbecue but are thrown when the perfect hostess explodes at her young son’s mistake. Hours later, the boy falls out a bedroom window in the middle of the night.

While he lies critically injured in the hospital, his mother refuses to speak, and the friendships quickly begin to unravel.

The Whispers is available June 20 from Pamela Dorman Books.

10. Hotel Laguna by Nicola Harrison

Back in 1942, Laguna Beach was a post-war bohemian paradise. For Hazel Francis, a former “Rosie the Riveter,” it’s the perfect place to escape from the traditional Midwestern woman’s role of wife and mother.

Hazel’s job as assistant to Hanson Radcliff, a famous artist beloved by locals, is anything but traditional. But as she settles into the comfortable ebb and flow of life in Laguna, she still dreams of returning to work on airplanes.

Torn between pursuing her dream and the dream life she has been granted, she is unsure if giving herself over to Laguna is what her heart truly wants.

Hotel Laguna is available June 20 from St. Martin’s Press.

11. A Fatal Affair by A.R. Torre

One of my favorite descriptions of Los Angeles, and of Hollywood in particular, is that it “looks like a dream, but feels like a nightmare.” It's noir. It's the perfect setting for New York Times bestselling author A. R. Torre.'s newest thriller.

When two bodies are found on a movie star's property, the investigation initially points to a murder-suicide. But when property staff members go missing, worries about a serial killer begin to grow.

It's up to two LA detectives to get to the truth of what happened — something easier said than done in a city where your biggest asset, besides beauty and youth, is your ability to lie.

A Fatal Affair is available June 20 from Thomas & Mercer.

12. Zero Days by Ruth Ware

Hailed as the “new Agatha Christie” (Air Mail), Ruth Ware returns this summer with a Mr. and Mrs. Smith-style thriller.

Jack and her husband, Gabe, are professional hackers. They're hired by companies to break in and crack security systems. And when a routine assignment goes sideways, and Gabe ends up dead, the police only have one suspect: Jack.

Now on the run, Jack is working against the clock to find the real killer in this unputdownable and heart-pounding mystery from an author whose “propulsive prose keeps readers on the hook and refuses to let anyone off until all has been revealed” (Shelf Awareness).

Zero Days is available June 20 from Gallery Books.

13. You Were Always Mine by Christine Pride and Jo Piazza

The authors of We Are Not Like Them return with the riveting, heartbreaking story of a Black woman who finds an abandoned white baby, sending her on a collision course with a past she's trying to hide and a mother that doesn't want to be found.

These two women must face down their secrets and trauma and unite for the sake of the baby they both love in their own unique way when the baby's grandparents threaten to take custody. They'd rather die than see their grandchild raised by a Black woman.

You Were Always Mine is available June 13 from Atria Books.

14. The Mythmakers by Keziah Wier

There's a line from Hamilton that runs through my head a lot: Who lives, who dies, who tells your story? The line echoed through my head as I read the description (and quickly hit add to wishlist) for Keziah Weir's debut novel.

The book follows Sal Cannon, a journalist whose close to rock bottom following the publication of a major story that turned out to be full of inaccuracies. But when she stumbles across a short story written by an older author, Martin, she met years ago — a story written about her — questions she wants answers to begin to pull her out of her spiral.

After finding out the author died, Sal heads to Upstate New York to find the author's widow and the rest of the story Martin wrote about her.

The Mythmakers is available June 13 from S&S/Marysue Rucci Books.

15. The Beach at Summerly by Beatriz Williams

I love reading fiction set where I live, but that's only one of the reasons I'm excited about this latest novel by Beatriz Williams.

It's 1954, and Emilia Winthrop is content with the life she's rebuilt for herself. Eight years have passed since she helped get a Soviet spy captured. No longer living on the Peabody family's seaside Summerly estate, Emilia is living a quiet life as a professor at Wellesley College.

But now the traitor she helped convict has a request the CIA wants her to fulfill, and Emilia is pulled back into a world she thought she left behind. Now, she's forced to face the consequences of the summer she spent at Summerly, something that may destroy the Peabody family all over again.

The Beach at Summerly is available June 27 from William Morrow.

16. The Wife App by Carolyn Mackler

If you're looking to laugh this summer, you'll want to get a copy of Carolyn Mackler's debut novel, The Wife App. Hailed as a “hilarious rollercoaster ride of revenge and redemption,” the book follows three friends as they piece their lives back together.

After snooping through her husband's phone, Lauren realizes her picture-perfect life is anything but. Meanwhile, her best friends, Madeline and Sophie, are already dealing with ex-husband drama of their own.

Fed up with the free labor wives are supposed to do, they (drunkenly) decide to monetize being a wife. Enter the Wife App.

But despite all the success the app brings the women, there are real consequences they could have never expected.

The Wife App is available June 27 from Simon & Schuster.

17. The Rachel Incident by Caroline O’ Donoghue

If I had to bet which June title BookTok is going to get obsessed with, it would be Caroline O'Donogue's The Rachel Incident.

Ireland is headed towards financial ruin, and Rachel is falling in love.

First, it's with James, who swears he's straight, but it doesn't matter; Rachel and James quickly become close friends and then roommates. Together, they romp around Cork city, doing what they can to keep their bills paid and their minds sane.

Then, Rachel falls for Dr. Fred Byrne, her married professor. But while Rachel may think she wants to seduce Fred, he has desires of his own. When their desires finally collide, the lives of Rachel, Fred, James — and Fred's bourgeois wife — are all forever changed.

The Rachel Incident is available June 27 from Knopf Doubleday Publishing.

18. Banyan Moon by Thao Thai

This “sweeping, evocative” debut novel follows three generations of Vietnamese American women in the aftermath of the death of their matriarch.

A positive pregnancy test already had Ann Tran reeling. So when she loses her beloved grandmother, she trades in her lake house and professor boyfriend for her estranged mother in Florida.

When Ann Tran gets the call that her fiercely beloved grandmother, Minh, has passed away, her life is already at a crossroads.

There, Ann and her mother not only must heal from their grief, but they need to repair their relationship. To do that, they must answer hard questions and dig into past traumas — all without the help and support of the one woman who had kept the family glued together.

As the women work through their grief, they also work through Banyan House: a crumbling Gothic manor that holds the key to understanding Minh left Vietnam behind.

Spanning decades and continents, from 1960s Vietnam to the wild swamplands of the Florida coast, Banyan Moon is available June 27 from Mariner Books.

19. Lay Your Body Down by Amy Suiter Clarke

When Del Walker left her small hometown, the cult-like church was what the podcast Sounds Like a Cult might refer to as a “watch your back” level organization. But now, six years later, the church and its ultra-conservative leader, Pastor Rick Franklin, aren't just a prominent figure: they're the center of power.

The power the church and Pastor Franklin wield is why Del doesn't believe that the sudden death of a local man isn't the accident everyone's claiming it is. After all, Del knows firsthand just the lengths people will go to make sure everything looks perfect, to keep women in their place, and keep control.

Lay Your Body Down will be available June 27 from William Morrow.

20. Before She Finds Me by Heather Chavez

In this shocking novel that is “both timely and emotional” and “sure to be the next big summer thriller,” two unlikely mothers race to uncover the truth behind a horrific attack—even after it becomes clear that the truth will destroy one of their families.

After Julia Bennett saves her daughter from an attack on a college campus, Ren Petrovic — the pregnant wife of the would-be attacker — has questions: Why did her husband take this job without telling her? Who hired him? Why did Julia react differently than everyone else on campus that day?

Julia and Ren each want answers, but their searches quickly pit them against each other. One woman is a hired killer, but the other is a determined survivor. And both mothers will defend their families to the bitter end.

Before She Finds Me is available June 27 from Mulholland Books.