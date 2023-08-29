Junto Hotel Columbus Ohio–Unique Lodging and Amenities

When it comes to lodging, a place has to be special to catch my eye. Happily, The Junto Hotel in Columbus, Ohio, has done just that. Not only is it located in an up-and-coming coming hip neighborhood, but the perks of staying here are worth it. Here's everything you need to know about The Junto Hotel.

The Junto Hotel Columbus Ohio

If you love reading about hotel stats, I've got plenty for you. The Junto (pronounced JOON-tow) has 198 guest rooms varying from a traditional king to a massive space called “The Apartment.” If you like a bit of whimsy, there's even a guest room with a loft-style bunk bed. Located in the Franklinton area of Downtown Columbus, Ohio, it's easy to see the revitalization the area deserves.

Additionally, if you like extra room, The Artist's Flat has a king bedroom with a living room area complete with a fold-out couch bed. But my favorite of all the guest room spaces is the massive window bench. I like having a unique place to sit, read, write, or even nap; this spot is perfect.

The Junto's lobby is spacious and has plenty of common spaces to hang out, enjoy a meal, or just be. I'm a fan of eclectic spaces, and this one ticks all of the boxes. Outside, there's a main-level patio area complete with a wood fireplace and a green space for light sports – more on that below.

Parking

As for parking, The Junto offers valet parking for $45 a night. There are unlimited in and out privileges, and all you have to do is text the valet station to have your vehicle brought around.

While I'm writing about charges, a $20 per night facility fee gives access to all of the hotel's amenities.

The Gear Garage

If I could only write about one feature of this hotel that stands out, it's the Gear Garage. This is a feature I've never seen or read about in any hotel before. It's a true perk of being a guest. The Gear Garage is filled with everything from touring bikes to kayaks, a record player to a boom box, and even longboards and skateboards! Guests may check out items at the front desk for complimentary use.

If I had to pick the coolest item to borrow, it's the old-school Polaroid camera — complete with a film cartridge. I adore that lovers of light city adventure can enjoy the outdoors without having to lug around their gear. Of course, gear must be returned before checkout, or your credit card will be charged for the item.

The Junto Restaurants

The Junto has three on-property restaurants, each with a unique style and flair. First is Maurine's, a breakfast, brunch, and lunch-style coffee bar. Serving plenty of caffeinated beverages, guests can also find goodies like overnight oats, giant cookies, and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to go.

Next up is the Little West Tavern. While the menu offers traditional tavern food like burgers and chicken sandwiches, it's unique because the entrees are cooked over wood coals, giving the meats a smoky flavor.

Last but not least is brass eye. It is a rooftop bar showcasing the beauty of Columbus proper. Offering traditional cocktails, beers, and light bites, its menu is vast and plentiful. I'm not sure that I've seen caviar and chips, at $84 a plate, on a bar menu, though.

Pet Friendly

Happily, The Junto is pet friendly, but with a stipulation. Each guest room is permitted up to two pets weighing a total of 100 pounds, but no cats are permitted. There's a cleaning fee of $100 per stay as a convenience fee for having the luxury of your furry baby with you during your stay.

What Else?

Upon check-in, visitors receive in-room goodies like chips, nuts, and chocolate bark. Each guest also gets a refillable alkaline water bottle that can be filled at water stations throughout the property.

If the Gear Garage wasn't enough to burn off calories, an on-property fitness center includes Peloton bikes, Rogue towers, free weights, and yoga mats.

The Junto offers complimentary museum passes as the Center of Science and Industry, or COSI, is directly across the street. Considering admission to COSI is $25 per adult, it's a nice perk for guests. Room prices start at just over $300 a night for a standard room and increase depending on the day of check-in, weekday or weekend, and holidays.