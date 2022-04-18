Look Inside ‘Jurassic Park: The Original Topps Trading Card Series’ and Relive Your Childhood

Topps trading card collectors and Jurassic Park fans rejoice, Abrams Books has a new book arriving this month that is the perfect combination of your two passions. Almost 30 years ago, Steven Spielberg took the world by storm with his adaptation of Michael Crichton’s novel by the same name and dinosaur lovers have never been the same!

If you were a kid—or an adult—when Jurassic Park was first released, you may be familiar with Topps’ highly sought-after trading cards that came out in 1993. Whether you have them all safely stored in protective sleeves or you’ve only ever seen them listed on eBay, Abrams Books has made it possible to view all of them in one location and it’s been perfectly timed with the release of Jurassic World: Dominion.

Jurassic Park: The Original Topps Trading Card Series is a comprehensive collection of the entire original Jurassic Park trading cards, including special chase cards and rare promotional material. And don’t fret—the book features both the fronts and the backs of each card so you can enjoy them in their entirety. While the book is primarily focused on showcasing images of each trading card, there is commentary from Gary Gerani, the editor of the original trading card series, and an afterward by Chip Kidd who created and designed the cover of Crichton’s beloved novel. If that doesn’t sound monumental to you, at first, consider the fact that Kidd designed the iconic dinosaur logo that has become synonymous with the franchise for over three decades.

Abrams Books is known for their incredible, awe-inspiring Art of series, but they took Jurassic Park: The Original Topps Trading Card Series to the next level with little details that leave a major impression. Unlike most book sleeves, this one is made from wax paper—just like the wax paper that Topps trading card packs used to come wrapped in. Even beyond the paper choice, the sleeve is designed to resemble the packages, complete with a little weathering and wear and tear. It's a fitting design for a book that contains images of the nearly 200 trading cards and stickers that were released in 1993.

Jurassic Park fans will also be excited to learn that not only does this book contain a comprehensive listing of all of the trading cards from 1993, but it also has four bonus trading cards tucked into the last page of the book to either kick-start your collection or add to your ever-expanding one. What's really fun about this addition is that they designed the back page to look like a Topps trading card box from 1993 to really sell the nostalgia!

Wealth of Geeks got an early look inside of the Jurassic Park: The Original Topps Trading Card Series book and can confirm that this is an epic blast from the past. Even if you aren’t a trading card collector today, seeing all of these cards laid out will undoubtedly trigger memories of trading cards at the lunch table or on the playground. The dinos aren't the only ones filling the pages of this book, you will also find Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neil), Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Dr. John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) and of course Lex and Tim Murphy (Ariana Richards and Joseph Mazzello).

We can share with you pages 22 and 23, which feature one of the most iconic dinosaurs from Jurassic Park—the Tyrannosaurus rex! You can check out the pages below, which feature this fearsome T-rex. The page reads: Our first subset introduces the true stars of Jurassic Park—the scientifically generated dinosaurs that dominate the movie. First up: the apex predator, the Tyrannosaurus rex.

Hold onto your butts! Jurassic Park: The Original Topps Trading Card Series arrives on shelves on April 26, 2022. You can pre-order it today on the Abrams Books site for $24.99.

