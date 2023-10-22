Just Friends: 25 Platonic Celebrity Friendships We Love

We all love to gossip about feisty celebrity feuds and adore the hottest Hollywood couples, but what about all the famous friends? Hollywood is full of friendships, some of which started long before these people found fame and fortune. Check out 25 of the most lovable celebrity friendships, many of which have spanned decades and started on-screen!

1. Alan Rickman and Emma Thompson

Alan Rickman and Emma Thompson had one of the sweetest friendships in Hollywood, and she was completely heartbroken when he passed away. They’ve been in many movies together, such as Love Actually and some of the Harry Potter films, and were always a delight to watch together.

2. Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio

Ever since Titanic, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio have been good friends, which only makes watching the movie more emotional. There are adorable videos and images of them partying together or sneaking away from a red carpet interview to give one another a hug.

3. Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara

Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara had a short-lived fling once upon a time when they were young, but now, they’re extremely good friends. They’ve made comments about how much they enjoy working together, and you can sense their playful chemistry in Schitt’s Creek.

4. Steve Martin and Martin Short

How could someone ever make a list of celebrity friendships and not include Steve Martin and Martin Short? These two are a match made in comedy heaven and seem to have a genuine respect for one another that is rare in Hollywood. And they’re electric when they perform together.

5. George Clooney and Julia Roberts

George Clooney and Julia Roberts have made a total of six movies together, and it’s largely because they get along so well. Much like Leo and Kate, their on-screen romances have translated into a real-life friendship that is going strong to this day.

6. Sir Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart

Sir Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart have been best friends for decades and have shown unwavering support for one another over the years. Much like Steve and Martin, they are platonic soulmates who have nothing but kind and loving things to say about one another, except for when they’re razzing each other.

7. Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda are another lovable duo that have been friends for decades and showed immense support, even in their hardest times, as they’ve been through a lot together. Together, they’re wildly funny and are easily one of the best female comedy duos in the game.

8. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul grew close while filming Breaking Bad and have remained close ever since. They’ve dubbed each other best friends despite their substantial age gap. Their characters in Breaking Bad weren’t always chummy, but in real life, they’re close pals.

9. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost

It’s no secret that Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are besties, as they’ve done many, many movies together. Classic films like Hot Fuzz, Paul, and Shaun of the Dead are all evidence of their close friendship and creative connection. And their banter is unmatched in comedy.

10. Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox

Friends is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, mostly because of the excellent chemistry between all the stars. Monica and Rachel are best friends in the show, but their friendship in real life is just as close, and they still spend lots of time together, decades after Friends went off the air.

11. Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain actually went to college together and have been close friends ever since. While their friendship can seem flirty at times, they’re just playful pals and are happily married to their respective partners. But it’s still fun to see them on red carpets being all cute and sweet.

12. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

Oscar and Jessica met in college, but Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have them beat, as they’ve been friends since they were young children. They grew up together in Boston and worked hard side by side to break into Hollywood, starting with their brilliant script for Good Will Hunting.

13. Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler have been in several films together, including 50 First Dates, The Wedding Singer, Blended, and more. While they often play romantic opposites, they are just very close friends in real life, with a friendship built on “love, admiration, and humor,” as Drew puts it.

14. Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson

Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson are also long-time friends, as they met in the ‘90s and instantly connected. Over their three-decades-long friendship, they watched each other grow in the industry and supported one another through all the struggles of getting into Hollywood.

15. Donald Faison and Zach Braff

Donald Faison and Zach Braff are one of the funniest TV duos, and many people fell in love with their friendship watching Scrubs. They’ve said many times that JD and Turk’s friendship on the show is closely based on their own friendship, so we get to watch them be authentically silly and comical together.

16. Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni

Detective Benson and Stabler have a powerful and moving relationship and partnership in Law & Order: SVU. But it’s not just incredible acting, as Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni also have a loving friendship in real life. Even though Meloni left the show in 2020, the two still have a strong relationship.

17. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

These two queens of comedy are also super close off-screen. They’ve always supported each other’s careers and projects ever since they worked together on Saturday Night Live. They’re even doing a 2023 comedy tour together that highlights and celebrates their inspiring friendship.

18. Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar

I had no idea Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar were so close, but they’re basically best friends. They’ve been close ever since they were in Cruel Intentions together. Selma has said she knew they’d be friends forever from the moment they met.

19. David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson

While there were moments during The X-Files when David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson weren’t getting along wonderfully, the two still maintain a close friendship today. They’ve admitted that they feuded a bit in the later seasons, but years after the show, they are still good friends and hang out.

20. Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg

One of the most iconic and surprising Hollywood friendships is between rapper Snoop Dogg and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart. In 2008, Snoop went on Martha’s show to make mashed potatoes, and that was, as they say, the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

21. Natasha Lyonne and Chloe Sevigny

These two talented actresses met in the late ‘90s and have been besties ever since. They often appear in each other’s projects, even just for a cameo, because they love working together so much. They’re a great pair because they both have such distinct vibes and unorthodox looks that make them captivating.

22. Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves are not only the best of friends, but they’re technically married! In Bram Stoker’s Dracula, they were married on-screen by a Romanian priest, and that marriage was religiously legit. Despite their sham marriage, they’re just excellent friends with great respect for one another.

23. Danny Pudi and Alison Brie

Reportedly, everyone from the Community cast, excluding Chevy Chase, are still wonderful friends. But Danny Pudi and Alison Brie are especially close and have an adorable friendship. They’ve been in a few things together since Community, and they’re very clearly comfortable and affectionate with one another.

24. Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig

Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig became friends over a decade ago when they worked together on Saturday Night Live. Not only do these buddies share a clever and audacious sense of humor, but they’ve also collaborated on emotional and thought-provoking projects that deal with mental health, showing the depth of their connection.

25. Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey

Also known as “The Office Ladies,” Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey are extremely close friends. Their characters on The Office were anything but buddies, but in real life, they’re best friends and spend much of their time together making their successful podcast.

Source: Reddit.