Justice Department Files Lawsuit Against Norfolk Southern Following Train Derailment

On Thursday, the federal government initiated legal proceedings against Norfolk Southern, alleging that the freight carrier is responsible for a recent train derailment that purportedly resulted in the pollution of air and waterways in northeastern Ohio.

Someone Has To Take Responsibility

The U.S. Department of Justice, representing the Environmental Protection Agency, has filed a civil lawsuit against Norfolk Southern following the state of Ohio's similar action. The legal action comes two weeks after a train derailment on February 3rd in East Palestine, Ohio, which caused the evacuation of thousands due to the release of toxic chemicals.

While there were no reported injuries, federal authorities are seeking to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for unlawfully polluting the nation's waterways and pay the entire cost of the environmental cleanup. The Department of Justice claims that Norfolk Southern violated the Clean Water Act by committing multiple violations, leading to the imposition of fines.

The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

Long-Term Health Effects

Despite tests not indicating hazardous chemical levels in the surrounding water or air, local residents have expressed concerns about potential long-term health effects following the train derailment. The complaint states that “hazardous materials vented into the air and spilled onto the ground,” which then contaminated local waterways, flowing miles downstream.

In response to the legal action, Norfolk Southern has reassured residents of East Palestine and those living near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border that it is working to rectify the situation. The company is focused on cleaning up the site, helping affected residents, and investing in the future of the region.

The Norfolk Southern spokesman, Connor Spielmaker, stated that they are working closely with the U.S. EPA and are making daily progress with a sense of urgency. The company is committed to continuing its efforts until the issue is fully resolved.

Cleanup Efforts

The EPA recently ordered Norfolk Southern to take necessary steps to clean up the contaminated site following last month's train derailment. These actions include identifying and cleaning up polluted soil and water resources, reimbursing the EPA for contract cleaning services for residents and businesses affected, and attending public meetings as requested.

The Justice Department stated that the EPA has been overseeing Norfolk Southern's work under the order, and they have already removed 9.2 million gallons of wastewater and 12,932 tons of contaminated soils and solids from the site.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan stated that the legal action taken against Norfolk Southern is a commitment to hold the company responsible for the damage caused and ensure that the community can feel safe at home again.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern earlier this month, stating that this derailment is part of a long list of similar incidents involving the company.

