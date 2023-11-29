‘Justice League’ Director Zack Snyder ‘Doesn’t Have the Excitement’ for Superhero Movies Anymore

Zack Snyder — the director of Watchmen, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League — reportedly “doesn't have the excitement” for superhero movies anymore. The next movie by the man who started the DC Extended Universe is the space opera Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zack Snyder sounds less than nostalgic for the DC Extended Universe that he left behind. “We’ve been on the treadmill — it has not evolved,” says Snyder. “I don’t have the excitement for it that I used to have.” The DC Extended Universe wraps up this month with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which stars Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. “I just don’t get it,” says Snyder about the negative reaction to Heard. “If other people don’t like her, I don’t know what to say. I would work with her in a second.”

As for the controversy about Justice League, Snyder says, “We cared deeply about what we were doing. We weren’t trying to make an Avengers movie. We weren’t. We didn’t know how, quite frankly. They brought someone in that did. I’ve never seen the [Joss Whedon version], but it wasn’t the answer.”

About his time spent working in the DC Extended Universe, Snyder says, “In the end, it could not have gone any other way.”

Zack Snyder Hopes to Start a New Movie Universe Sans Superheroes with ‘Rebel Moon'

The official description for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire reads: “When the ruthless forces of the Motherworld threaten a quiet village on a distant moon, a mysterious survivor becomes its best hope for survival.” The movie based on a story that Snyder also created stars Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, Ed Skrein, and Anthony Hopkins.

Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire premieres on December 22, 2023 on Netflix; Rebel Moon: Part Two — The Scargiver premieres on Netflix on April 19, 2024 on Netflix. In between the two installments, a podcast, graphic novel, and photo book are planned. Coincidentally, Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire premieres on the same day as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the final film in the DC Extended Universe that Zack Snyder started with Man of Steel. The director hopes a third Rebel Moon movie gets greenlit so that he can immerse himself in a new movie universe — one without superheroes.