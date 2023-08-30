‘Justified: City Primeval’ Finale Hints That Timothy Olyphant May Return

Last night's Justified: City Primeval finale leaves the door open for Timothy Olyphant to return as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. The FX series Justified is based on the Raylan character created by Elmore Leonard. The neo-Western crime series ran for six seasons, from 2010 to 2015, but returned for the Justified: City Primeval miniseries this year.

Spoiler alert: the following contains details about the Justified: City Primeval season finale.

A Justified Favorite Returns for the Justified: City Primeval Finale

Walter Goggins, who played the psychopathic criminal Boyd Crowder and Raylan‘s nemesis in the original series, returns in the Justified: City Primeval finale just when you think Raylan might hang up his cowboy hat and ride off into retirement. Director-producer-writer Michael Dinner, who helped get Justified: City Primeval going, directed three episodes, including the finale. Dinner tells Deadline why Boyd returned and if more Justified is coming:

“We were trying to parachute Raylan in the City Primeval story set in Detroit. And the intention was really to let it stand on its own and not to have characters from the past unless it made sense. We all feel like we stuck the landing with [Goggins] some years ago. And next to Margo Martindale, Walton Goggins is about the busiest actor in Hollywood, one thing after another. We went to Walton and we said, ‘We’re not asking you to commit for the whole thing, but would you have any interest?' We described what we were thinking and he said, ‘That might be kind of fun.' “He was really busy at the time doing a Jonathan Nolan thing. So we would’ve had to fit it in to a really small window. We wrote the pages while we were writing the pilot. And he read the pages and flipped out and said, ‘Well, this would be a ball.' And I’m not kidding when I say there was no intention in our part of, well, this could set up a future. But the fact is, I guess if everybody has a good time, we could do more of this. We could. So that’s how it all started.”

Dinner says that he sees Justified: City Primeval as the “second act” in Raylan's life, but that a third act remains possible. “Look, there’s certainly a drama set up,” says Dinner. “Boyd Crowder is now out in the world and he’s on his way with this prison guard, this woman who broke him out, and they’re headed to Mexico, supposedly. He’s got a son out there that he doesn’t know anything about, and Ava’s out there and he doesn’t know where she is, doesn’t know what happened. So there’s certainly a story to be told if the stars align.”