Jyn Erso Quotes From Rogue One

Jyn is the lead character of the stand-alone Star Wars film, Rogue One. She is played by British actress Felicity Jones.

The title of the film is a loose reference to the infamous Rogue Squadron, the name of the ship Jyn's crew fly on, and also that Jyn's character is somewhat of a rogue herself.

Jyn's parents are also in the movie, Lyra and Galen. Lyra features in a flashback sequence.

Jyn's Quotes

Jyn to Mon Mothma “This is a rebellion, isn't it? I rebel!”

“There isn't much time!”

“Every day they grow stronger!”

“This is our chance! We can make a real difference”

“Are you with me?”

“May the Force be with us”

“Rebellions are built on hope!”

“and you're not will to risk being left behind? Now's your chance to speak up”.

“They call it the Death Star, a terrible weapon. There's a way to defeat it.”

“I’ve never had the luxury of political opinions.”

“I’m not used to people sticking around when things go bad.”