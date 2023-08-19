K-Pop’s New King on Spotify: Jungkook Outperforms BTS

A vocalist in one of the world's most famous K-pop groups, solo tracks has had more listeners on Spotify than his band's latest single.

According to the findings by CasinoAlpha.com, BTS vocalist Jungkook now gets more monthly listeners as a solo artist than the entire group, with the latest figures placing the 25-year-old at around 35,407,241 monthly listeners, while BTS has about 35,137,160.

The singer from Busan is potentially raking in millions of dollars in royalties every month. Jungkook's debut solo single “Seven” (featuring Latto) has been played 393 million times on the streaming platform since its release on July 14th, bringing more than $1.5 million in royalties in the past month, according to online royalty calculator MusicGateway.

“Seven” eclipses the estimated $564,000 that BTS's latest single, “Take Two,” has earned since its release on June 9th by more than $1 million.

BTS's most famous track “Dynamite” has been streamed more than 1.7 billion times since its release on August 21st, 2020, netting approximately $680 million in royalties.

BTS Joins Elite Hot 100 Club

“Seven,” described as a song about Jungkook forgoing teenage experiences for a career as an idol, debuted at No.1 on the U.S. Hot 100. It is also No. 1 on the Global 200, and the Global Excl. US Chart making Jungkook the first Korean artist to top all three charts simultaneously. Jungkook is the second member of BTS to debut at No. 1 in the Hot 100 after fellow bandmate Jimin's single “Like Crazy” topped the chart back in April.

BTS joins eight other groups, including The Beatles, The Black Eyed Peas, Destiny’s Child, Genesis, and One Direction, as the only groups with leaders and multiple members with No. 1 singles in the Hot 100.

American rapper Latto also earned her first Hot 100 No. 1 with “Seven,” having previously hit the Top 10 with “Big Energy,” reaching No. 3 in April 2022.

Jungkook, full name Jeon Jung-kook, debuted as a member of BTS in June 2013 with the release of their single “2 Cool 4 Skool.” As part of BTS, Kook has sung three solo songs, including the pop track “Begin,” from the band's 2016 album Wings, about the singer moving to Seoul at a young age to become an idol. He sings about gratitude towards his bandmates for taking care of him.

Casino Alpha Reacts to Jungkook's Single Success

Commenting on the findings, Tudor Turiceanu, chief editor at CasinoAlpha.com says, “Jungkook's rise in monthly listeners showcases his unique talent and the diverse appeal inherent in BTS. While the group continues to be a global phenomenon, it's inspiring to see individual members also making their mark.”

Turiceanu adds, “The dedication of the fans, often referred to as “the ARMY,” has played a significant part in boosting Jungkook's solo presence. Often, fans will be against solo moves like this, but the fan base has helped Jungkook become one of the biggest K-pop artists in the world.”