Kansas City Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Has Best Sunday Ever, Upsets MAGA Crowd

Rumors have circulated that Taylor Swift is dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

However, all the speculation ended on Sunday when Swift came to cheer on the Chiefs at their game against the Chicago Bears from Kelce's family skybox.

In case any doubt was left after Swift seemed delighted with the Chief's performance, and Kelce's touchdown in particular, as they romped home to a 41-10 win, the pair were spotted leaving the game together.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1706263269806395551

X Reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Rumors Being True

Some have said that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem like an odd couple, but the pair have a lot of things in common: they both seem to be down to earth despite their success, they both have devoted fanbases, and they both seem to have a genuine desire to do some good in the world.

This has caused some controversy of late, as Kelce, in particular, has managed to catch the ire of the MAGA crowd for doing such controversial things as endorsing Kid Rock's favorite beer, Bud Light, and encouraging people to get vaccinated against a highly contagious disease that has thus far killed more than a million Americans.

As is traditional, whenever something nice happens, the lunatics decide to hurl as much metaphorical feces as they can from their cells in the internet asylum we all call Twitter (because X is a stupid name)

Death Jabs

One MAGA @ryan_wissmann wondered why the Chiefs player was promoting ‘death jabs.”

Why is Travis Kelce appearing to advocate for the death jabs? 🤢🤢🤮🤮🤮🤮😡😡😡#DoNotGetVaccinated#UnsafeAndIneffective — Ryan Wissmann 🇺🇸🍊 (Ultra/MAGA) (@Ryan_Wissmann) September 25, 2023

Liberal Consensus

Meanwhile, @smiley_moth has declared that the Swift Kelce romance means the liberal consensus is back.

Taylor Swift and the NFL are both endorsing the vaxx, the liberal consensus is so back — smiley (@smiley_moth) September 24, 2023

Kelce Should Fire His Marketing Team

While noted intellectual @ClayTravis thinks Kelce should fire all his marketing agents for making him a lot of money by securing him two very lucrative endorsement deals.

Meanwhile, Swift herself has convinced more than 35,000 people to sign up to vote for the 2024 elections with a single Instagram story.

Unsurprisingly, though, in the corners of the internet, people don't have a strange passion for cheap Chinese-made red baseball caps and a hatred of medicine; the response to the romance has been far more positive.

He Had a Bracelet and a Dream

One Swift fan referred to Kelce tossing a friendship bracelet on stage at Swift's Eras tour.

he had a friendship bracelet and a dream https://t.co/IhbfD0lUpZ — Taylor Swift in 4k (@4k_taylorr) September 24, 2023

Find Someone…

While @musafir_wolf said, you need to find a partner that looks at you like Kelce looks at Swift.

find someone who looks at you the same way travis kelce looks at taylor swift pic.twitter.com/rHGhTksJ6P — Rao Rahul Yaduvanshi (@musafir_wolf) September 25, 2023

He Was Begging His Teammates To Let Him Score a Touchdown

Meanwhile, @kevinwilemski insinuated that Kelce was desperate to score a touchdown for Swift.

Travis Kelce begging his teammates to let him score one in front of Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/oFQFUtyNMX — Kevin Wilemski (@kevinwilemski) September 24, 2023

Finally, @taylorsantihero called the pair leaving the game was the most Swiftian thing they could do. And I couldn't agree more.

this is so taylor swift coded i know she’s eating this up right now 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZzG3S6WtZ5 — tiffany⸆⸉ (@taylorsantihero) September 25, 2023

Source: (MeidasTouch).