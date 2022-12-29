Kanye West ‘Missing’ As Ex-Business Manager Tries to Serve $4.5 Million Lawsuit

The New York Post reported today that Kanye West has been missing for weeks. According to his ex-business manager, the rapper has been missing as he can't find West to serve him with a hefty lawsuit.

Twitter user @_ItsMarisWorld_ posted the original article from the New York Post, as West started to trend.

Kanye West missing? Ex-business manager can't find rapper to serve him lawsuit https://t.co/N4JYtj8AU6 — Your Fave's Fave 🇵🇷 (@_ItsMarisWorld_) December 29, 2022

@BlancoTarantino wanted to dispel the rumors by letting everyone know Ye was spotted at church.

Kanye West was never missing despite of what reports say. He was spotted last night at a church. pic.twitter.com/uZp5OEh7rX — Blanco Tarantino TV, LLC (@BlancoTarantino) December 28, 2022

@blakeflayton thinks Kanye's past ‘anti-Semitic remarks might have something to do with his ‘missing' status.

Kanye West has apparently gone missing and is on the verge of financial ruin. Which further proves the point that antisemitism *always* destroys the antisemitic individual, group, or society more than it can ever destroy the Jews. — Blake Flayton (@blakeflayton) December 28, 2022

@48hours wants everyone to know that Kanye isn't the only rapper who's been reported ‘missing.'

The family of rapper Theophilus London filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the public's help, saying he hasn't been seen in months. https://t.co/eVG6pfYwys — 48 Hours (@48hours) December 29, 2022

User @K187LA thinks there are people or groups out to do Kanye in.

#WhereIsKanye ? Kanye West has Reportedly been missing for weeks Even Publicist hasn’t talked to him!



If #KanyeWest is Found Deceased.. we all know Who did it! … #FightTheSystem pic.twitter.com/nIp2ZqjcV3 — FAME (The 1 & Only) (@K187LA) December 28, 2022

@shewhoelevates hopes Kanye is surrounded by people who can help keep him safe.

Is it true that Kanye West is missing? I know he has been more then challenging for us in the black community but I hope that he is alright. I also hope he is surrounded by people who can properly care for him in ways he needs. — Shenelle Jackson (@shewhoelevates) December 28, 2022

@Black_Bunnyyyy didn't seem overly concerned that West was reported ‘missing.'

Kanye West is reportedly missing..Let's hope it stays that way.. pic.twitter.com/bNUM1ZfpYl — Bunny💋 (@Black_Bunnyyyy) December 28, 2022

@paulhof55507941 wants to know if anyone's checked out Mar-a-Lago for the missing rapper.

Kanye West ‘missing' as ex-business manager can't locate star to serve $4.5m court papers



Have you tried Mar A Lago? — 🚑 Paul, NY Paramedic. PRO-DEMOCRACY 🚫MAGA (@paulhof55507941) December 29, 2022

@drpenking thinks ‘cancel culture' came for West, stripping him of everything he had.

Kanye West has reportedly been missing and has not be found for a while now according to his ex business partner. The west is like a cult. Once he was cancelled, they collectively terminated his contracts and took everything away from him. — Doctör Penking™ (@drpenking) December 28, 2022

@ListenLeenda agrees with West on an issue with Hollywood.

I must admit. This #KanyeWest #Yee quote I do agree with.



“You know in Hollywood, alot of people end up missing.. they want to Monetize and Traumatize.” #mindcontrol is REAL. — fortherecordyourhonor💕 (@ListenLeenda) December 20, 2022

@justanass74 thinks the whole West rumor mill is just a stunt to get his name to trend.

https://t.co/vDOIxdSoY6

Just a publicity stunt — Justanass74 (@justanass74) December 29, 2022

Whether or not Kanye West is actually missing seems to be up for debate. Some say he's been to church recently, but his ex-manager says he can't find him. It's possible that West doesn't want to be found.

