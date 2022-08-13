Kanye West’s Net Worth is Simply Beyond Belief

Kanye West's net worth today is absolutely insane. Here's how he got here.

Early Life

Kanye Omari West was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in June 1977. His current legal name is Ye, and he's a rapper, record producer, fashion designer, and hugely successful entrepreneur.

When he was three years of age, West's parents divorced, and he moved with his mother to Chicago, Illinois.

West's father, Ray, is a former member of the Marxist-Leninist black power political organization, the Black Panthers. He was also one of the first black photojournalists at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and later became a Christian counselor. In 2006, using finances provided by Kanye, he established the Good Water Store and Café in Lexington Park, Maryland.

Bilingual

His late mother, Donda (née Williams), sadly passed in 2007. She was a professor of English at Clark Atlanta University and the Chair of the English Department at Chicago State University. However, she had retired from education to work as Kanye's manager.

Raised middle-class, West attended Polaris School for Individual Education in Oak Lawn, Illinois. Then, at age 10, he moved to Nanjing, China, with his mother, where she taught at Nanjing University.

He learned Chinese (but has since forgotten most of it) and was a top student, mainly achieving A's and B's in his various classes.

College Dropout

He quickly demonstrated a talent for creativity and began writing poetry when he was five. His mother noticed his passion for drawing and music in third grade. He began composing music in seventh grade and sold them to other artists, demonstrating his entrepreneurial flair early in life.

West wrote a rap track called “Green Eggs and Ham” when he was thirteen and convinced his mother to pay for the use of a recording studio. He crossed paths with producer No I.D., who would become his friend and mentor.

After graduating, he attended the American Academy of Art in Chicago and began taking painting classes. He then transferred to Chicago State University to study English but dropped out at age 20 to focus on his musical dreams.

What is Kanye West's Net Worth?

According to C Nation, Kanye West has a staggering net worth of more than $6 billion as of 2022. That puts him amongst the 1,500 wealthiest people on the planet, on par with pharmaceutical mogul Robert Duggan, Broadcast.com founder Todd Wagner, and casino owner Phil Ruffin.

How Did Kanye West Earn His Net Worth?

Kanye West has his fingers in many proverbial pies:

Performing and making music

Designing his own fashion line

Investing in a variety of places

Music

West is said to earn almost $180 million from his extensive music catalog alone when considering his own work and production credits.

He's released eleven studio albums, two collaborative studio albums, one compilation album, two live albums, a video album, and four mixtapes.

Every one of his ten studio albums has been certified at least gold in the United States.

As of June 2021, West was among the highest-certified music artists in the United States. He has certified 25 million equivalent solo album units in the country.

Chart-Topper

He's released a whopping 138 singles and four promotional singles. He's also entered the charts with 65 other songs.

As of November 2020, he was one of only seven artists in the United States to be certified for over 100 million digital singles, having sold 115 million certified digital units. He's the highest-certified digital singles artist in the country, with 84 of his singles going platinum.

On the Billboard 100, he's had 107 entries, 56 top 40s, 18 top 10s, and four number-ones, and he's been hugely successful in countless other countries worldwide.

Producer

As a producer, he's made music for global superstars including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Jamie Foxx, Janet Jackson, John Legend, Mary J. Blige, Chris Martin, Rihanna, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Paul McCartney, Lauryn Hill, Travis Scott, Lil Nas X, The Weeknd, and many more.

He's also embarked on six concert tours and performed live at various award ceremonies and on several television shows, including numerous appearances as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Fashion Designer

West's first venture into the fashion business came in 2006 when he launched his Pastelle Clothing line.

In 2007, he first collaborated on a sneaker – a special-edition Bapesta from A Bathing Ape, which featured his mascot, the “Dropout Bear.”

In 2009, West collaborated with Nike to release his “Air Yeezy” shoe. Versions of the new “Air Yeezy II” were released in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

2009, he introduced his first shoe line designed for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week. It went on sale in the summer. He also interned at Italian fashion brand Fendi where he gave ideas for the men's collection.

Royalties

In 2011, he collaborated with M/M Paris for a series of silk scarves. At Paris Fashion Week, he premiered his women's fashion label, DW Kanye West. His debut fashion show garnered highly mixed reviews. A year later, his second line was far more popular at the same event.

In 2013, West and Adidas confirmed they were collaborating, and, in 2015, their first line of Adidas Yeezy shoes hit shelves. It's been a fruitful relationship, with Yeezy sneakers generating more than $1 billion in annual revenue and West receiving hundreds of millions in royalties.

For the Kids

In 2017, West and his then-wife wife, Kim Kardashian, launched a clothing line for children called “Kids Supply.”

In 2021, West signed a 10-year deal that linked Yeezy with GAP. The first piece from the collection sold out immediately after its initial release in June of that year.

Other Business Ventures

In 2004, not long after releasing his debut album, The College Dropout, West founded the record label and production company GOOD Music. The label has released ten albums certified gold or higher.

In 2008, West announced plans to open several Fatburger restaurants in the Chicago area. His company, K.W. Foods LLC, bought the rights to the chain, and he has opened branches at two locations.

In 2012, he established the creative content company DONDA, named after his late mother. The company has worked on several cultural, musical, and film projects.

In 2015, he became a co-owner of Tidal's music streaming service, which specializes in lossless audio and high-definition music video. Other stakeholders include Jay-Z, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Madonna, Chris Martin, and Nicki Minaj.

Acting and Filmmaking

West has delved into the worlds of acting and filmmaking. He cameoed as himself in the movies State Property 2 (2005) and The Love Guru (2008), as well as in a 2007 episode of the television show Entourage.

He also voiced the rapper character Kenny West on five episodes of The Cleveland Show between 2010 and 2012.

He starred in the Spike Jonze-directed short film We Were Once a Fairytale (2009), playing a particularly belligerent and drunk version of himself.

In 2010, West wrote, directed, and starred in the musical short film Runaway, which serves as the music video for a compilation of songs from his album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

He wrote and directed another short film titled Cruel Summer, which premiered at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival.

In the 2013 comedy Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, he cameoed as an MTV News representative in the movie's iconic fight scene.

In September 2018, he announced that he was establishing a movie production company named Half Beast, LLC.

How Does Kanye West Spend His Money?

Like most billionaires, Kanye West loves to splash the cash – and he does so in various lavish ways. Kanye West's luxurious lifestyle includes a $90 million property empire.

The crown jewel in his property portfolio is a $60m Hollywood mansion. It boasts eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and a pool his former wife Kim confessed to never having used.

He also owns two ranches in Wyoming worth $28m, including a $14m property with a restaurant, saloon, event building, several cabins, a mountain range, and two private lakes.

Lavish Spending

The properties also boast lavish items, including four gold-plated toilets costing $750k, a Swarovski encrusted fridge, and Louis Vuitton wheelie bins.

West also spends around $100k a year on haircuts and travels around in a fleet of private jets.

Gifts for Others

He also buys gifts for his loved ones – with Kim Kardashian receiving some crazily expensive gifts in happier times. For instance, West bought her several expensive diamonds, including two engagement rings worth $7m.

Other gifts he bought Kardashian include a hand-painted Hermes Birkin bag worth at least $40k, a $200k neon 4×4 truck, and hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stocks and shares.

Royalties

West is also very generous in purchasing gifts for his showbiz pals. In 2012, when Jay-Z first became a dad to Blue Ivy, he bought him a $34k skull covered in 24-karat gold and over 1,000 red topaz gemstones.

Kanye West is a wealthy man – and he will only get more affluent in the future, thanks to his musical royalties and many shrewd investments.

