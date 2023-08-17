Kanye West’s Ex-Publicist Faces Charges Alongside Trump in GA Election Fraud Indictment

Kanye West's former publicist, Trevian C. Kutti, is among the 18 names listed as part of a 41-count court indictment unsealed by Fulton County DA Fani Willis that alleges that Trump attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Reports suggest Kutti was associated with the hip-hop star since 2018 after she ceased working with convicted pedophile R. Kelly. According to Reuters, Kutti was a member of the “Young Black Leadership Council under President Donald Trump,” and in September 2018, she was West's “publicist” and “Director of Operations.”

Caught on Camera

Kuti was also caught on camera trying to convince frightened Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman to implicate herself in election fraud regarding the 2020 presidential election after Trump publically attacked her.

Kuti, Stephen Cliffguard Lee, and Harrison William Prescott Floyd have been charged with conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses.

The indictment alleges these actions took place around January 4, 2021. Two months after West ended his bid for the presidency.

Kuti's Call an Overt Act

Count 30 of the Georgia indictment states Kuti, Lee, and Floyd “unlawfully conspired to solicit, request, and importune Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County, Georgia, election worker, to engage in conduct constituting the felony offense of False Statements and Writings, by knowingly and willfully making a false statement and representation concerning events at State Farm Arena in the November 3, 2020, presidential election in Georgia.”

It also alleges that Kuti traveling to Fulton County and calling Ruby Freeman while in the county were “overt acts to effect the object of the conspiracy, contrary to the laws of said State, the good order, peace and dignity thereof.”

Attempted to Influence Election

Kutti, Lee, and Floyd are also alleged to have “knowingly and unlawfully engaged in misleading conduct” toward Ms. Freeman by stating she “needed protection” and to “help her” while attempting to “inﬂuence her testimony at an official proceeding in Fulton County, Georgia, concerning events at State Farm Arena in the November 3, 2020, Presidential election.”

Speaking to Reuters in December 2021, a spokesperson for West said, “Trevian Kutti was not associated with Kanye West or any of his enterprises” when the alleged incident in Georgia occurred.

Trump Charged With Racketeering

Announcing the charges on Tuesday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said: “The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia's legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal, racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia's presidential election results.”

These are the fourth set of criminal charges brought against Trump and his associates in recent months and is the first time a former American president has been prosecuted under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (Rico) Act, which is usually used in cases involving criminal gangs.

To charge a group under the Rico Act, prosecutors must show that a criminal enterprise exists and that a detailed pattern of racketeering is attributed to at least two qualifying crimes.

Source: Deadline