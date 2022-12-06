Kari Lake Going Full Speed Ahead on Election Lawsuit, ‘It’s Going To Be Real Ugly’

Arizona officials finally certified the gubernatorial election results at the State Capitol on Monday. Candidates can now begin requesting recounts or challenging their election results. Kari Lake is way ahead of the game, though, with a lawsuit that is already underway.

Full Speed Ahead

Kari Lake claims that the results of her election are already sparking multiple lawsuits against the state. Lake has still not conceded the race, alleging that election machine malfunctions cost her the race.

Maricopa County dealt with various technical difficulties on Election Day, which caused long lines and confusion among voters at the polling places. Ballot tabulators began to malfunction, and county officials reported printer issues in the afternoon on Election Day.

Voters were told that they would either need to wait for the machines to go online again or go and vote at a different polling location. Lake claims that the machine malfunctions resulted in a stolen election.

“We're ready to go with what we believe to be an exceptional lawsuit. And we believe we will be victorious in that lawsuit,” she announced. “We'll take it all the way to the Supreme Court if we have to. We will not stop fighting. Because the people of Arizona were disenfranchised.”

Not Accepting Defeat

Lake lost by 0.5% to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake is currently planning to sue Maricopa County in an attempt to have her election overturned. Her reasoning is that due to the technical difficulties at the polling places, some voters were not able to vote.

When speaking about her lawsuit, Lake said, “It's going to be real ugly.”

Hobbs oversaw the certification ceremony, which some Republicans have called a conflict of interest. Hobbs' current job is overseeing state election processes. Republicans called for Hobbs to remove herself from the certification process, but she refused, arguing that her office is not in charge of the ballot counting process and therefore does not create a conflict of interest.

County officials have consistently denied that voters were not able to vote at the polls, claiming that any voter who wanted to submit their ballot was able to. Lake's lawsuit is centered around the idea that the technical difficulties in Maricopa County disproportionately affected Republicans. Republicans are reportedly more likely to vote in person on Election Day compared to Democrats, who tend to submit their ballots early.

Another Republican candidate, Abraham Hamadeh, alongside the Republican National Committee, has sued the state over the results of his election, citing that the election results were “afflicted with certain errors and inaccuracies.”

His suit was filed earlier this month but was rejected by a judge, who said the suit was filed too prematurely.

In her speech at the certification ceremony, Hobbs said that the Arizona election was “successful” but that “powerful voices” spread misinformation that “threatened to disenfranchise voters.”

“Democracy prevailed, but it's not out of the woods. … 2024 will bring a host of challenges from the election denial community that we must prepare for, but for now, Arizonans stand proud knowing that this election was conducted with transparency, accuracy, and fairness in accordance with Arizona's election laws and procedures.”

