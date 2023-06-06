All The Times Katherine Heigl and Ellen Pompeo Hit Us in The Feels in Their Variety Interview

For many millennials, Grey’s Anatomy has been a constant. Presidents change, and rights come and go (rip Roe), but Grey’s Anatomy marches on with the titular character, Meredith Grey, firmly at the helm.

Boston’s The New Seattle

But while Grey’s Anatomy continues to film (potentially, barring any effect from the current WGA writer’s strike), Meredith will be hanging up her scrubs and returning to Boston. Rather than a dramatic, deadly exit, Meredith – like so many other former Grey’s cast members – has room to make appearances on the series in the future.

As a recent transplant to Boston myself, I can understand the pull of the city. Like Seattle used to be, there’s a “small-town-big-city” energy. Boston, like Seattle, is also a city that can be a labyrinth that reveals itself to the people it chooses to keep.

Longtime fans know Boston was as fundamental of a location to Meredith as Seattle is. After Ellis’ heart was broken by Richard, Meredith’s mother took a fellowship at Boston’s MassGen. While doing her fellowship and raising Meredith, Ellis was also hiding her pregnancy with Maggie.

More recently in the Grey’s Anatomy timeline, the Avery family – and the re-named Catherine Fox Foundation – are Boston-based. Boston was where Jackson Avery decided to relocate back in Season 17, with April following.

If Meredith isn’t in Seattle, Boston is the only other city that makes sense for her to be. Even if the memory of her mother continues to follow her, it’s a city she has no history of great loves — other than family and medicine.

Ellen Pompeo Watches Grey’s Anatomy With Her Daughter

Now that she’s no longer spending all of her time creating Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo told Katherine Heigl she’s actually been watching episodes with her daughter, Stella.

Pompeo and Heigl recently reunited after an eight-year separation to chat about Grey's Anatomy, what it was like to create the show, and finally address Heigl's dramatic exit.

After Heigl admitted she watched the show as it aired when she was in the episodes, Pompeo explained she agreed to start watching episodes with Stella, a sixth-grader who swears she was the only one in her class who hadn’t seen the show.

“My daughter and her friends, they sit around, and they’re like, ‘Oh, she’s a ‘pick me, girl,’” Pompeo told Heigl later in the interview, explaining how much Grey’s has permeated the culture. They didn't realize they were saying this in front of the OG pick-me girl.

Why Ellen Pompeo Was Actually Crying During This Iconic Grey’s Anatomy Scene

When we were all growing up, the conversations were about whether someone was a “Samantha,” “Miranda,” “Charlotte,” or a “Carrie.” But even as big of a thing as Grey’s Anatomy has become, Pompeo didn’t want to set this example: crying, pleading for a man to love her.

“I don’t know if you remember,” Pompeo told Heigl, “that I fought that speech so hard.” She added that after being forced to do the scene where she has to beg a man to stay with her, the tears you see are real. “In the scene, I’m crying, but I’m really crying because I have to beg a man on television.”

Thankfully, Cristina never lets Meredith become the “pick-me” girl again. Meredith learns she's her own sun, and that she can pick herself. Though, Pompeo admits to Heigl in their interview that she was disappointed Meredith never learned how to really be in a relationship.

Katherine Heigl Drew From Real Life for This Heartbreaking Scene

When the conversation shifted to Heigl’s own iconic scenes, the actresses couldn’t not discuss Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s storyline in the early seasons of the show. During a “prom” thrown by the surgical floor for the head of surgery’s niece (early seasons of this show were wild), Meredith, Izzy, and the other interns cut the LVAD wire of a patient Izzy had fallen in love with.

“When it got to the point where he dies and she’s laying in the bed with him, I wanted so badly to nail that scene,” she explains. “I wanted to feel the way it was written on the page… And the worst was that I really went there.”

Heigl explains that when she was seven years old, her brother died, and she drew on her experiences around losing him – including waiting in the hospital with her family – to emotionally charge the scene.

Before This Is Us Made Us Cry, We Had Grey's Anatomy

Speaking of emotions, Pompeo brought up the fact that the show was incredibly cathartic for a lot of people. Sure, Heigl may never want to put herself in the emotional headspace she was in when Izzy was losing Denny, but Pompeo believes the pain was worth it.

“Those moments are what made the show as iconic as it was,” she says. “Art is always worth it, because people watch that scene and it’s cathartic for them.”

Pompeo adds that making people feel is “the biggest gift as an actor.”

“It’s pretty cool,” she adds. “One of the reasons why the show has impacted people so much is because we were so emotional.”

Women Still Only Get Two Roles: Victim or Villain

Things have changed on set from when Pompeo and Heigl began working in Hollywood. Heigl says that while working on Firefly Lane, she was taken aback by an intimacy coordinator trying to walk her through making out with a co-str.

“I’m an old Hollywood broad,” she joked. “You don’t have to tell me how to make out on camera.”

But it made her realize just how in the deep end she and her co-stars were thrown into when they were asked to make out (and more) with each other as part of a scene. “I ended up loving this woman so deeply and being so grateful for her because she protected us in a way that I didn’t realize how unprotected we were.”

Unlike during her time at Grey’s Anatomy, Heigl doesn’t feel she has to fight to protect her co-stars; that protection is automatically built-in. She didn’t have to be the villain, as Pompeo calls it: “There’s two roles women fit into, victim or villain. And the women who are victims are only victims because they don’t have the guts to be the villain.”

Kathryn Heigl’s Soapbox Moments Explained

There are an incredible amount of rumors surrounding the how’s and why’s of Heigl’s departure from Grey’s Anatomy.

Whispers about drama seeped off-set back in 2008 when Heigl made headlines twice for her comments and conduct. In June of that year, Heigl issued a statement after removing herself from Emmy nomination contention.

“I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination,” she explained. After winning the Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama series the year before, Heigl didn’t want to take “an opportunity from an actress” who had more material to assess.

This was after Heigl had previously called out the writers of the show for Izzy’s affair with George. “It was a ratings ploy,” she told Vanity Fair in January 2008.

Unintended Consequences

Of course, these followed 2007, when Heigl put contract negotiations with the show on hold because she wanted to be paid just as much as her co-stars, including Pompeo. But where Heigl anticipated being met with an open mind, she was vilified.

“I felt so strongly that I also got a megaphone out on my soapbox. There was n0 part of me that imagined a bad reaction,” she told Pompeo during their Variety interview. “I felt really justified in how I felt about it and where I was coming from… It’s really disconcerting when you feel like you have really displeased everybody. It was not my intention to do so,” she explained, “but I had some things to say, and I didn’t think I was going to get such a strong reaction.”

Turning 40 Was Freedom for Katherine Heigl

But Heigl admits that being an actress now in her 40s has a different – which is to say has any – power than being an actress in her 20s. She’s outgrown being what she calls a “young, sweet, naive, people-pleasing ingenue.”

She and Pompeo both agree they didn’t know how to handle the media attention once Grey’s Anatomy took off. To be fair, though, how many young people would?

“Zendaya,” they joked. If only we all were as calm, cool, and collected as Euphoria’s anti-heroine.