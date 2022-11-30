More Trouble In Arizona: Katie Hobbs Sues After Officials Refuse To Certify Governor’s Race

Monday night was the deadline for the last six Arizona counties to turn in their certifications for the gubernatorial race. However, Republican officials in one of the counties refused to certify the results.

A Bold Move

The officials had no evidence of voter fraud that supported their refusal to certify the results. Some of the officials who openly supported voter fraud theories dug their heels in and defied the state deadline, setting them up for an ugly legal battle.

Prominent Republican leaders had been urging officials to refuse to certify the results over accusations of election fraud.

In response to the refusal, Katie Hobbs, the Democrat who narrowly won the Governor's seat in Arizona, filed a lawsuit. She requested that county officials be ordered to canvass the election, which, she pointed out, was an obligation under Arizona law.

The Republican supervisors held out certifying the results over concerns about the certification of ballot tabulators. Election officials repeatedly confirmed that the equipment was properly approved.

Left Behind

In a letter written last week, the state elections director Kori Lorick stated that Hobbs was required under the law to approve the statewide canvass by next week. She added that the canvass would exclude Cochise county's votes if they were not submitted in time.

If the votes are excluded, a US House seat and the state schools chief would flip from a Republican to a Democrat since their races are ongoing.

Hobb's lawsuit requests that the Cochise county superior court must order officials to certify results by Thursday and added that failing to do so would not only undermine the will of the county's voters, but also “sow further confusion and doubt about the integrity of Arizona’s election system.”

Marc Elias, a Democratic election attorney, showed solidarity for Hobbs on Twitter by pledging that he would also sue the county if the votes aren't certified in time.

In Other News

In another part of Arizona, Republican supervisors have postponed a certification vote until later on Monday because of comments made by residents who were angry about issues with ballot printers in Maricopa county.

Officials in Maricopa county maintain that everyone was able to vote and all legal ballots were indeed counted.

Arizona has long been a red state, but this November, Democrats won almost all of the state's races. The state had also become the target of former President Donald Trump in his bid to overturn the 2020 election.

Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, has technically lost the race to Katie Hobbs but has yet to concede the race. They are remaining steadfast in their belief that there was foul play and blame Republican election officials in Maricopa county for issues with ballot printers.

