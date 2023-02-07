Successful Model and Rights Activist Katya Karlova, on Surviving Mental Health Issues and Fight Against Human Trafficking

Many people undergo a constant battle with mental issues. It is a serious concern that so many people never recover from.

For Katya Karlova, who today has established a reputation as a foremost activist and successful model, it might be hard to think of her as someone who struggled with mental issues at one phase of her life and yet she did.

Today, Karlova is living the life of her dreams.

A first-generation European immigrant to America, she has inspired many young women across Europe as a worthy example of how you can take your life into your hands no matter what you’ve been through. She is also a model, public speaker, brand influencer, and mental health advocate.

In a recent interview, Katya Kalorva spoke about the need for people to take care of their mental health as a prerequisite to living fulfilled lives. According to her, “If you don’t take care of your mental health first, everything else will suffer.”

Promoting Mental Health

Korlova says she battled with mental issues at the start of her career because she had dysmorphia. Body dysmorphia, or Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD), is a mental health condition in which an individual is not confident in their physical looks and obsesses over the fact that their body is not perfect. So basically, it’s more an issue of mental confidence.

Katya Kalorva’s case wasn’t isolated; people often struggle with body image dissatisfaction worldwide.

From the United States to Brazil to India, it is estimated that up to 70 percent of people are unhappy with their physical appearance, even though their perceived flaws are often unnoticeable to others.

Katya struggled with this demoralizing psyche until she could rebound and make her way to wholesomeness. And how was she able to attain full recovery? “Modeling is actually what helped me heal,” she explains.

Aside from her avid interest in traveling to fun locations to connect to nature and people from various cultures and nationalities, Katya also enjoys hiking and horseback riding. In addition, she is deeply involved in the fight against human trafficking sweeping across Eastern Europe.

Passion for Human Trafficking Victims

Human trafficking and sex trafficking is a significant issue in Europe, and it's a cause that Katya Karlova is leveraging her platform to address and empower many women and young girls who have found themselves in the web of trafficking.

While studying at UCLA and University College, London, for her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, Korlova researched human trafficking. She wrote her thesis on the subject — specifically focusing on Eastern Europe and her home country of Moldova.

Modeling, according to Korlova, is not merely about being seen but about using that popularity efficiently; as an advocate and a voice that helps people in society.

“It's a big issue in Moldova,” Karlova explains. She hopes that being in the spotlight as a brand influencer and model will help her draw attention to the disturbing nightmare of traffic in humans. Victims of trafficking are usually children and women, most of whom are sexually exploited for profit.

Human trafficking is a scourge and one of the biggest crises plaguing modern society. This is not only embarrassing to world leaders; it is startling as well. The criminal activity has continued unabated, despite concerted efforts by international organizations and world leaders to stem the tide.

The best way to effectively checkmate trafficking and the activities of traffickers is for stakeholders across all platforms, politics, business, and entertainment, to come together and work in synergy; for all hands to be on deck.

For Korlova, who is originally from Moldova but grew up in the United States – both hotbed territories for traffickers and tracking – the issue has been close to the heart for a while, and she's committed to throwing her weight behind the fight against trafficking, both now and in the foreseeable future.

She’s passionate about it. Indeed, all hands must be on deck if the war against trafficking will be won. While her resolve runs deep, it is particularly personal given how widespread the issue is in her home country and how little attention it gets from global media.

We Cannot Ignore It

Korlova takes the fight to stop trafficking in humans very seriously. She believes it's up to society to put a stop to it. “Some people aren't free because they're being human trafficked. And we allow that to happen.”

Facts reveal that a good percentage of victims of trafficking are people with social or economic vulnerability. They come from a poverty-stricken environment with no hopes in sight, so the promise of a better life seems appealing.

Previous abuse may also make victims susceptible to being trafficked. Unfortunately, the reality is far from the truth when these persons eventually are lured out of the safety of their homes or countries.

That is perhaps why Katya says, after carrying out extensive research into the crisis of human trafficking, she’s making it one of her priorities to focus on global governance and how it works. A better understanding of the situation will help her champion her course more effectively.

Typically, victims of trafficking are targeted and sweet-talked into moving abroad for a better life because they want to support their families from where they're coming from. Therefore, countries' governments have a vital role to play, not just in educating people but also in ensuring there are jobs for their people to do.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.