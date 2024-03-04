Fading Fun: The Critical Mission To Keep American Kids at Play

Free playtime for children has decreased by 50% over the past 30 years, according to a study from the Academy of Education and Social Sciences Review.

Instead of engaging in unstructured play, children nowadays are filling their time with scheduled activities and screen time. This behavior shift challenges their emotional well-being and problem-solving abilities.

Free play helps children learn to be creative and stay strong emotionally. The research points out a big difference in how kids used to play compared to how they play now.

But not all of them have the same chance to play freely. Children from wealthier backgrounds have more access to organized activities than those from economically challenged homes, who may lack safe environments for play.

With screens often becoming the go-to during downtime, there is a concern about the implications for physical health, including rising obesity rates and reduced motor skill development.

Building on their findings, the researchers recommend actions from communities and new legislation to address disparities in play opportunities.

They suggest building more play areas that everyone can reach, giving kids less homework, and teaching people about the benefits of free play for their development.

Play’s Essential Role in Development and Achievement

Sarah Jeffries, certified mental health specialist and founder of Basic Life Support Training, highlights that play is key for kids’ learning and emotional health.

“Engaging in unstructured play enables children to explore their environments; it encourages peer interaction and releases creativity — all these experiences foster emotional development by offering a safe space where they can express feelings and learn to manage emotions like frustration, anger, and happiness,” Jeffries explains.

When children don’t have enough time to play, they miss out on the valuable experiences that come from experimenting and trying new things. Play is crucial for building their strength and unlocking their imagination.

For Jeffries, play is as important as school lessons. “As they engage in play, children break free from structured learning’s constraints; they explore concepts at an individualized tempo — experimenting in manners that truly resonate with them.”

She believes play is not just a break from learning — it’s an essential part of it. She calls for a new way to see playtime, recognizing it as an indispensable element in children’s developmental growth.

Building a Foundation for Success

The report “Ahead of the Game: Why Play Matters for Kids’ Futures,” emphasizes that play helps brain growth and learning important thinking skills.

The investigation reveals that a mix of structured and free play is most beneficial. Each type provides distinct and complementary contributions to a child’s development.

Denise Sudan, an educational leader with more than 30 years of experience, can't say enough about the benefits of free play in children’s development. Sudan has implemented programs emphasizing play’s vital role in enhancing educational outcomes. At Manara Academy District in Irving, her efforts concentrate on fostering success through the power of play.

“One of the key benefits of free play is social development. Interacting with peers helps children develop communication skills, cooperation, self-expression, and emotional regulation,” explains Sudan.

She continues, “Unstructured play fosters creativity. Children use their imagination to create scenarios, stories, and worlds. This way, they cultivate decision making.”

Crafting Spaces for Genuine Play

Understanding the role of play in child development is critical. Yet, a gap exists between this knowledge and what happens in kindergartens.

A study from the journal Cultural-Historical Psychology looks at this issue. It finds that although many acknowledge play as essential for children, appropriate play areas are frequently absent in schools.

The investigation shows that when playtime turns into structured lessons, children lose the chance to play in their own way.

Researchers interviewed 34 preschool teachers and used a “Play Environmental Rating Scale” to measure play conditions in 28 classrooms across 13 kindergartens.

The findings suggest that these spaces barely cut quality play and point to two main problems: teachers rarely play with the kids, and opportunities for different age groups to play together are limited.

Different teachers support play in many ways, depending on how they see play. The group who understand the difference between real play and “pseudo play” — which looks like play but isn’t chosen by kids — are better at creating spaces where kids can explore and play together.

In contrast, teachers who don’t see the difference tend to teach too much during play or not get involved, making spaces that don’t encourage them to use their imaginations.

Reinforcing Learning Through Play

In the San Antonio Independent School District, Early Childhood Education leaders Iris Zepeda and Jennifer Varela view play as essential for learning. As Head Start Coordinators, they integrate play into the core of their teaching.

“Learning through play is the foundation of what we do in Early Childhood Education. Play allows children to express their creativity and build social and emotional skills such as working collaboratively with others.”

For them, play goes beyond fun. It’s how kids discover themselves and their surroundings, developing in all areas.

Zepeda and Varela note the broad impact of play on children’s cognitive, physical, social, and emotional development. “Children grow this way when they are provided with open-ended opportunities for structured and unstructured play,” they state.

They emphasize that play teaches social skills like teamwork and sharing in school and daily life.

“Play can take place through music and movement activities, pretend play, and outdoor learning experiences,” they add.

With adults joining in, these playful moments teach lasting lessons. The experts believe that play connects children to a wider world, helping them understand themselves, others, and their place in the community.

How To Encourage Essential Free Play?

Allie Szczecinski, author of Roaring Mad Riley and the power behind the Miss Behavior blog, shares valuable tips for nurturing children’s free play.

Szczecinski underlines the importance of providing kids the freedom to engage in play independently. “Stand back and give space,” she recommends. This approach allows children to explore and learn independently without constant adult oversight.

“Offering less toys can encourage more play.” Szczecinski found children are less overwhelmed and more likely to engage deeply in play when they have a smaller selection of 3-5 toys.

She also advises parents to consider the type of toys they provide. “Try basics. When they are more open-ended, like blocks, magnet tiles, and non-battery operated dolls, children can use their imagination, leading to longer sessions of free play.”

For adults eager to join in, Szczecinski suggests taking cues from the children. This child-centered approach can result in deeper engagement and offers a substantial opportunity for fostering creativity and building emotional bonds.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.