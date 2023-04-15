12 Coolest Keepsakes People Have Retained From Childhood

For the sentimental person, keeping certain things from their childhood is quite common. For them, these keepsakes are precious. On a discussion board, many people ask what the coolest keepsake others still own is. Their answers are fun, sweet, impressive, and relatable.

1. Lunchboxes

Multiple individuals share that they have lunchboxes from their childhoods. One mentions they still have their “1966 kindergarten Batman lunchbox [and] thermos,” and another speaks of a Beatles lunch box. This is cool alone, but some might also be worth a lot of money. I often wish I had kept my Aladdin lunchbox from elementary school and delight whenever I see vintage movie lunchboxes in antique stores.

2. Barbie Dolls

Barbie dolls are still as popular as ever. Multiple people save their dolls, including one who kept a “1977 Hawaiian Superstar Barbie” and a “detective/spy/journalist.” These Barbie fans are not alone. I retained many dolls, including Teen Talk Barbie, Western Barbie, and her little sister, Skipper.

3. Daniel Boone Teddy Bear

One person talks about an incredibly unique keepsake they have kept from a very young age. This person notes, “I still have the Official Daniel Boone Teddy Bear (that came with a coonskin cap.” The 70-year-old has had this toy since they were four. That's devotion.

4. Baby Quilts and Blankets

Some of the most common items folks keep from childhood are quilts and blankets from when they were babies, especially if an older relative made them. One individual replies, “I have the quilt my great-grandmother made for me when I was born.” Croqueted blankets, hand-stitched quilts, and other hand-made textiles are usually of the finest quality and are made to last. But it's the sentiment behind them that solidifies their true value.

5. MAD Magazines

MAD Magazine was a widely humorous popular publication that began in 1952. Given that it's no longer in production, some are worth a great deal. One person says they still have “about 30 years' worth of MAD Magazines.” Another reader states, “My dad gave me his MAD Magazines when I was 16. I still have them. The oldest one is from 1958.” Passing down keepsakes is fantastic; in this case, it could prove lucrative.

6. Nancy Drew Books

Classic detective novels geared towards young readers are fun and a common keepsake from many generations. Several contributors talk fondly about these books and how they could never party with them. My mother loved and read them in the 1960s, kept every book, and gave them to me as a child to enjoy and continue the collection. And I still have them all.

7. Christmas Ornaments

Christmas ornaments are like precious pieces of treasure, especially delicate ones. They become family heirlooms. So many people have kept this tradition alive. I feel a kindred connection to this mindset and share the love of one sentimental individual. They discuss their “beautiful glass-blown Christmas ornaments.”

8. Raggedy Ann and Andy Dolls

Raggedy Ann and Andy are lesser known today. But the once-popular dolls and toys are so adorable. One commenter discusses, “I've got a set of Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls made for me as a child by my great-grandmother. They've been through every move, and while not always out and on display, I've always known exactly where they are, and they're on the list of things I would reach for if the house were on fire.”

I have the same cherished childhood keepsakes in large Raggedy Ann and Andy Dolls my great Aunt made for me as a baby. I will keep them forever.

9. Fisher Price Rolling Drummer Boy

Another sentimental user speaks about a toy from Fischer Price: a rolling drummer that was a birthday gift in 1968. He claims, “He's a little beat, and I lost the pull-string, but I love that little guy.” A worn-out toy means it's well-loved.

10. Clay Hand Prints

Children often make things for their parents in school or a specialty shop like ceramic or clay pottery. One such example is a clay handprint. Someone speaks of the one they made in kindergarten. “It has somehow survived multiple moves and remains in perfect condition 53 years later.” I know my parents still have the clay handprint I made for them at the same age.

11. Stuffed Animals

Stuffed toys are undoubtedly the most common item we will keep from when we are young. They will hold sentimental value even if they look worn out and old. Several discuss retaining stuffed Teddy bears, lions, lambs, pelicans, and dogs.

12. Disneyland Official Guidebook

Disney collectibles are a precious commodity. It's a miracle in my eyes to save anything from the early days of Disneyland. But that is precisely what my father did with the guidebook he got from a trip in the 1960s. It remains one of his most cherished mementos.

This thread inspired this post.

READ MORE FROM WEALTH OF GEEKS:

13 Movies So Awful They Scored Zero on Rotten Tomatoes

Receiving a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes is a sought-after accomplishment all directors and filmmakers hope to achieve. But do you ever wonder what happens when a movie is so bad that it totally tanks at the box office?

Perhaps more difficult are those movies so awful they reach a zero on the Tomatometer, meaning no critic liked a single aspect of the film. So instead, they watched each dire moment, waiting for something decent to occur, but it never did.

13 Movies That Achieved a Perfect Zero on Rotten Tomatoes

10 TV Shows That Should Have Quit While They Were Ahead

What TV show started great but ruined its reputation by staying entirely too far past its prime? I can think of a few, but I don't want to spoil the ending.

After being surveyed, the Internet responded with these television series that should have quit while they were ahead.

10 TV Shows That Should Have Quit While They Were Ahead

10 Surprising Movies That No One Cares About Anymore

Someone recently expressed they were searching for movies that exist but aren't a big deal anymore, despite a massive appeal and success initially.

They gave these examples, “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. The Bodyguard (two huge Kevin Costner films with enormous hit songs that no one has watched since 1997). The Revenant (Leo gets an Oscar, but can you remember anything besides the bear scene?). Seabiscuit. What else?” Here are the top responses.

10 Surprising Movies That No One Cares About Anymore

10 Most Hated Characters on The Big Bang Theory

Recently someone online asked, “Who do you consider the most unlikable on the show?” Do you think you know who took the number one spot on the list?

Here are the 10 top-voted responses from the show's fans.

10 Most Hated Characters on The Big Bang Theory

10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember

Are you tired of the same well-known films on every 80s movie list? You're not alone.

An online discussion inquires, “What obscure 80s movie did you love that no one else seems to remember?” Here are the top responses.

10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.