Can’t Get to Artemis I Launch? You Can Visit Kennedy Space Center Anytime

Space travel is popular again as multiple companies have entered the space arena recently. Americans may have accomplished the moon landing mission in 1969, but we are choosing to go to the moon again – the Artemis I space launches will get us there.

Subsequent missions to outer space after that first moon landing have differed in their mission, from visits to the International Space Station to telescope and satellite launches. But the fanfare surrounding space exploration remains fervent.

Regardless of whether or not you can get to the Artemis I space launch in person, you can be a part of the hype with a visit to Kennedy Space Center almost any day of the year.

“We Choose To Go to the Moon,” and You Can Be a Part of It

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy (JFK) made his famous “We Choose to Go to the Moon” speech from Houston's Space Center; it would forever change the world. With those words, the space race was on.

As the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) – formed in 1958 – geared up to accomplish this mission, toy companies created playthings with space themes. Television programs jumped on the bandwagon with shows like I Dream of Jeannie.

One of the show's fictional main characters, Captain Anthony Nelson, was an astronaut who lived in Cocoa Beach, just a short drive from Cape Canaveral where NASA has its primary launch site at Kennedy Space Center (KSC).

Choosing to go to the moon now in 2022 is just as impressive as it was twenty years ago.

A Long History of Welcoming the Public

In 1964, NASA had exhibits in Space Park at the NYC World's Fair, where Walt Disney would debut his famous “It's a Small World” and “Carousel of Progress” attractions.

But Kennedy Space Center opened to press and the public to experience the excitement of space exploration and see launchpads up close as early as 1961.

Today, it's an attraction unto itself, like its neighbor an hour west, Walt Disney World. You can participate in space exploration when you visit; learning about the past history of spaceflight, or looking towards the future of projects currently underway.

The NASA rockets on display at the 64 World's Fair were much like the ones you can presently see at KSC's historic “Rocket Garden,” which literally tower above the complex and are partially visible from the parking lot before entering.

More Than Just a Launch Experience

Hundreds of people drive to Merritt Island, FL, where SpaceX, NASA, Blue Origin, and United Launch Alliance (ULA) have launch pads. They'll see Artemis I propel into the sky firsthand, from where the rocket sits on launch pad 39-B.

Many will set up telescopes and cameras on the Space Coast's waterfront in Titusville, to see the new spacecraft blast off. The Artemis I launch was scrubbed twice before, but NASA is confident the ship will lift on on the rescheduled date of Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

But whether or not you can see Artemis I‘s launch live, Kennedy Space Center will allow you to visit the moon – and explore outer space – any day of the week.

Simulated Space Flights, Special Events, and Launches

You don't have to undergo astronaut training to fly through space to other planets, visit moons, and engage with the cosmos. A general admission ticket to KSC will give you access to many immersive experiences, including flight simulators and 3D IMAX films.

KSC captures the curiosity of visitors, young and old. Whether you have an interest in our planets, moon, and stars, or want to know more about astronauts and the teams behind space exploration missions, there's plenty to see and learn.

KSC also allows space enthusiasts to purchase tickets to special events. That could be one of the later Artemis space launches or another lift-off entirely. The Artemis I launch at the end of September is just one of several planned Artemis program missions over the next few years.

Even if you could manage to go to the Artemis I launch this week, viewing tickets are sold out, so plan for the future. Stay up-to-date with programs to come on KSC's future events page.

Go Through the “Gateway” and Look to The Future

A new exhibit at KSC, called “Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex,” brings visitors into present-day space exploration and the future of the Artemis project and beyond.

Inside the colossal Gateway building, with an exterior clad in colorful panels that shimmer blue and purple in the Florida sun, you'll find scale models of the International Space Station, the ORION EFT-1 CAPSULE, and a Falcon 9 Booster, to name a few.

After looking at the Boeing-designed Starliner spacesuit, head up the indoor ramp to the building's second floor to ride one of four simulator attractions.

KSC includes the Gateway building and many other attractions at the ticket price of $75 per day for guests 12+. But there is so much to see and do here that you may want to buy a 2-day ticket for just $89.

Conclusion

Seeing an Artemis Moon exploration program launch in person may be inconsequential when you realize you can be a part of the space fun any day at Kennedy Space Center.

KSC educates its visitors in a magnetizing, awe-inspiring way. The center, with multiple buildings, gardens, educational programs, films, and activities, allows you to learn about the impact of space exploration while staying up-to-date about how it impacts us all – from the distant past to the 1960s to today.

In 1969, just seven years after JFK's “We Choose to Go to the Moon” speech, Neil Armstrong radioed back to Earth after his feet touched the moon's surface. His words, broadcast worldwide, live on in glory: “That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Today, the space program continues these steps in stride. You too can be a part of the excitement at Kennedy Space Center.

