Kentucky Bourbon Trail: Your Guide To Making the Most of Your Trip

The Kentucky Bourbon industry is booming, and visitors want to be a part of it. Sure, a bourbon flight is a great way to sample, but fans want to be involved even deeper. Enter the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Explore bourbon's rich history, Kentucky roots, and the distilleries that craft the perfect bourbon experience beyond the glass.

Every visitor wants a taste of the bourbon lifestyle when they visit Kentucky. In 2022, over 2.1 million visitors took on the trail and saw the inner workings of Kentucky bourbon production. Did you know that Kentucky produces 95% of the world's bourbon? That's why there's so much to see on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

Ultimate Guide to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail consists of eighteen bourbon distilleries. Each distillery brings its unique craft to the table; there's so much more than just tasting the bourbon whiskey. Indulge your taste buds, learn about the Bluegrass State, and meet the distillers who pride themselves on quality and heritage in every bottle.

Whether you're driving the rolling hills of Kentucky or you're exploring the Kentucky Bourbon Trail on water, there are several different ways to enjoy everything it offers. Start with a small portion of the trail and return for more, or do it all at once! Plan your bourbon-tasting itinerary, when to go, and tips for an unforgettable vacation.

List of Distilleries on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail

Bulleit Distilling Company

Evan Williams

Four Roses Bourbon

Heaven Hill

Jim Beam

Maker's Mark

Town Branch

Wild Turkey Bourbon

Woodford Reserve

Angel's Envy

Stitzel-Weller Distillery

Rabbit Hole

Michter's Distillery

Old Forester

Lux Row

Bardstown Bourbon

Green River, formerly O. Z. Tyler

Wilderness Trail Distillery

All of these distilleries are within 110 miles of Louisville, KY. That makes Louisville a central location for lodging options. If you're driving to the different distilleries, you'll see rolling hills and horse farms as far as the eye can see. Be prepared for longer 1.5 – 2 hour drives; some distilleries are in Louisville.

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Passport

Kick off your fun with the interactive Kentucky Bourbon Trail Passport. Visitors can grab a passport at the first distillery they visit. Collect stamps for each location that you visit in the passport. Collecting the stamps is fun, and the passport doesn't expire. Explore the trail as long as you need or collect the stamps in a short amount of time. If you collect stamps from each distillery, you can redeem your passport for a Kentucky Bourbon Trail tasting glass. There's also a map to download and specific itineraries to help smooth your travel time.

Tips for Touring the Kentucky Bourbon Trail

Let's talk logistics! With eighteen distilleries to visit and each tour taking roughly an hour, you will need 5-6 days to complete the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. I recommend splitting the trail between two long weekends and leisurely visiting each distillery.

For visitors looking for a quicker visit, opt out of the tour and simply get your passport stamped at the gift shop or during a tasting. However, the tours provide a fascinating history behind each distillery.

Contact each distillery individually to check tour times. Some start as early as 9 a.m., which is excellent when you want to visit 3-4 in one day.

Can't Miss Highlights on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail

Are you trying to narrow down which distilleries you'll need more time at? There are a few distilleries that offer elevated experiences. These experiences go beyond an introductory tour. They're unforgettable highlights to any Bourbon Trail vacation.

Take a mixology class: several distilleries on the trail offer a mixology class. Learn how to create craft cocktails using bourbon. The Shaken & Stirred class at Bardstown Bourbon is a popular pick.

Make sure to check out Maker's Mark: For the ultimate experience, at the end of the tour, you get to hand dip a bottle in red wax.

Old Forester Tour: If you want a unique and private tour experience, Old Forester offers a tour with the company's President several times a year. It's very exclusive and books quickly, though.

What Is a Kentucky Bourbon Trail Tour?

Every distillery is slightly similar. Guests are shown the entire distillery process, which typically takes an hour. Most of the tours are wheelchair-friendly as well. Your senses are engaged – you can even smell the grains as they cook.

Some of the distilleries are in historic buildings, and you'll learn about the property's history and brand. You'll leave with so much knowledge about bourbon. Lastly, you get to taste the product and shop.

Driving the Kentucky Bourbon Trail vs. Other Options

If you plan on 3-4 distilleries daily, you need to manage the bourbon samples while driving. The distilleries give you a small sample that most people don't have to worry about. However, I recommend alternating who samples if you drive in a group.

If you'd rather sit back and relax, consider using a tour company. The tour companies take out small groups of visitors and follow a select itinerary. Mint Julep is the most popular tour company in Kentucky that offers tours to the distilleries. Drivers take guests in vans to multiple distilleries on a day's itinerary, or you can create a custom itinerary.

One of the more unique ways to experience the Kentucky Bourbon Trail is by boat on the Kentucky River Tours. Six of the eighteen distilleries are on the Kentucky River. You will experience the best of bourbon and can relax on the boat while watching for local critters.

More Tips & Tricks for Touring the Trail