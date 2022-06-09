Keto Diet 2.0: There is No Need to Give Up Your Favorite Foods on a Diet

How does a fat bomb sound?

For anyone new to eating keto (ketogenic), a high-fat, low-carb diet, fat bombs are snacks packed with high-fat ingredients that the millions of keto diet devotees love.

Attempting this diet can be challenging. In its standard form, there are strict guidelines for the amount of fat, protein, and carbohydrates one is allowed to consume.

As a reminder, this is the breakdown of a standard keto diet:

70 to 75% fat

20% protein

5 to 10% carbs

While high-fat sounds exciting and likely makes you think of butter and fried food, adhering to the diet also means adhering to healthy fats in order to take full advantage of the diet.

References to appropriate high-fat content, then, include:

Seafood (like salmon, trout, and tuna)

Most nuts like walnuts , almonds, and cashew

Seeds like flax and pumpkin

Avocados

Oils such as olive, canola, peanut, sunflower,

Fats to avoid or use sparingly include those in processed food, high-fat meats, tropical oils like coconut and palm, and anything with added sugar. Consumption of these with long-term keto dieting can lead to chronic conditions such as heart disease and nutrient deficiencies.

As with most things in life, moderation is key. In comes the Keto Diet 2.0. To offset the difficulties of keto dieting, and allow for longevity on the diet, there are a few keto variation options to help.

As you may imagine, the variations allow you to keep some of your favorite foods!

(As always, before changing your health routine, or attempting something new, consult with your physician to understand what is best for you to achieve a healthy lifestyle.)

Keto Diet Variations

Aside from the strict, standard keto diet, everyone is familiar with, there are three variations to consider.

Targeted Keto Diet

Targeted keto is especially helpful for athletes who want to increase their workout performance or who have high levels of activity.

Nutrient Breakdown

10% of calories from carbohydrates

60% of calories from fat

30% of calories from protein

This breakdown is similar to the standard keto diet; however, the difference is when the carbohydrates are consumed. With the traditional keto, carb consumption is spread evenly throughout the day. On targeted keto, you lump your carb consumption around your workouts.

Applying this would look like this: eating ~20 grams of carbs an hour before a workout and another 20 grams immediately after. Ketosis remains since your body uses glucose for fuel.

It's recommended to first follow the strict diet for at least 60 days to allow your body to adapt to consuming high amounts of fat.

Cyclical Keto Diet

Cyclical keto requires strictly following the standard keto diet for 5 to 6 days of the week and then allowing 1 to 2 days of higher carb consumption.

The breakdown of the non-keto days is as follows:

Carbs are 60–70% of your total calories.

Protein is 15–20% of your total calories.

Fats are 5–10% of your total calories.

During those 1-2 days, you cycle out of ketosis (using fat as energy), but your diet is more balanced overall, and you are less deprived of your favorite foods.

Using this variation effectively includes choosing non-keto foods that are still healthy and packed with nutrients. Examples include fruits, vegetables, dairy, and whole grains, to stay with the diet and not lose any benefits you have gained.

High Protein

The High Protein Keto variation allows for a much larger protein content than the standard plan but is still at least half the fat content that is allowable on keto.

The breakdown is as follows:

60% fat

35% protein

5% carbs

While carb consumption remains low, protein molecules eventually convert to glucose, so achieving ketosis can take longer.

Proteins to include in this variation include lean proteins, such as fish lean, white meats, and non-meat proteins.

Keto 2.0

Benefits

These variations are especially beneficial for those who like to work out, build muscle and live an active lifestyle. They also help increase the diet's longevity, prevent nutritional deficiencies, and maintain balance.

With busy lifestyles, travel, work, and the like, sticking to one strict diet variation can be rough. Keto 2.0 offers up a reprieve and a break from the usual so that, as an individual, you can tailor the diet to your needs.

Making The Change

As with any change, it can be slow and challenging to stick to. Regarding diets, if you're used to never eating carbs and then start, it can be a slippery slope.

Stay mindful of the types of foods you choose, and find ways to keep track of your progress. Consider utilizing a buddy system, journaling, speaking with a nutritionist, and finding ways to inspire yourself. Create a routine that helps you adhere to the variations in a healthy and fruitful way.

Above all, keep your health in mind as that's the whole reason you've embarked on this journey!

Final Thoughts

Keto diets offer many health benefits, and these variations can potentially decrease the likelihood of developing complications. Speak with your medical professionals and see which variations would help you achieve your health goals.

Happy Eating!

Featured image credit: istock

