20 Simple Keto Snacks To Satisfy Any Craving

In a perfect world, the keto diet's fat, carb, and protein ratio should be around 70-10-20. Yet, we don't live in a perfect world, and things can get out of balance easily. Hunger may occur if we fail to meet the required fat and protein intake. You will likely head to the kitchen for keto snacks when this happens.

Snack time can be tricky for anyone on the keto diet. What's safe to eat, will fill us nicely, and is quick and easy?

We often feel guilty for even thinking about having a snack. Aren't we supposed to be watching what we eat to lose weight? Yes, but that doesn't mean you must starve yourself. A little snack now and then won't hurt you.

When's The Best Time To Eat Keto Snacks

While many of us like to snack between meals, some are nighttime snackers. If you're in the habit of snacking in the evening while trying to lose weight, have your last snack three hours before bed.

If you are doing intermittent fasting, make your last meal an actual meal, not a snack. You can break your fast in the morning with a light keto snack or a regular ketogenic meal.

The best time to enjoy your keto snacks is mid-morning and mid-afternoon. If you're not a big eater, grab some fruit as your keto snack.

Enough talk about snacking; let's get to the super simple keto snacks that are delicious, filling, and easy to prepare.

20 Keto Snacks To Satisfy Your Cravings

To make this easier for you, we'll break it down into two groups: sweet and salty snacks.

Some will be super easy to whip up, like a simple salad, while others may require prep work. Whatever the case, this list of keto snacks will hit every taste bud you have and satisfy any craving.

Here are a few tips to note before we get started.

Tips for Keto Snacks

Make sure to use the correct sweetener (not sugar!)

Check the nutritional information to ensure it doesn't exceed your day count

Careful not to overindulge, as snacks can be addictive

Double-check to make sure what you're eating is keto-friendly

Enjoy!

10 Salty Keto Snacks

Pork Rind Nachos With Keto Cheesy Sauce

If you're missing those crunchy and salty potato chips or are jonesing for a great plate of nachos, this dish covers it all. Drool-worthy and super easy to whip up, these pork rind nachos make a great afternoon snack. In under 10 minutes, you can have salty and crunchy. You can get the simple nachos recipe here.

Celery Sticks and Cream Cheese or Natural Nut Butter

Are you looking for cool and crunchy with a touch of creaminess? Celery sticks with cream cheese or natural nut butter are perfect. Make sure to use a keto-friendly butter; almond, macadamia, hazelnut, walnut, and pistachio are great choices.

Hard-Boiled Eggs With Dip

With dip or without, a hard-boiled egg is always a fantastic keto snack choice. You should always have 1-3 hard-boiled eggs in your fridge. They are quick, filling, and packed full of nutrients. Add a touch of salt or a creamy dip and have a satisfying midday snack.

Beef Jerky Sticks

Who doesn't love beef jerky? Whether you make them at home or choose store-bought, these super quick keto snacks are great for those on the run. When buying them from a store, make sure they don't have added sugar.

A Handful of Keto-Friendly Nuts

Nuts are perfect for a healthy snack but choose keto-friendly nuts. Some approved nuts are almonds, pecans, macadamias, walnuts, and brazil. Need them to be a little more savory? Try toasting them in the oven with your favorite spices.

Avocado With Olive Oil/Salt

While avocadoes are very healthy, sadly, they do lack flavor. You can spruce up a bland avocado by adding salt or a drizzle of olive oil. Feel like something sweet instead? Add cinnamon and a sprinkle of keto-approved sweetener. You'll never look at avocadoes the same way!

Keto Crackers and Cheese/Dip

Keto crackers are easy to make and a great addition to your pantry, especially if you need crunchy and salty. Don't feel like making them? They are available at healthy food stores and most grocery stores. Add some yummy cheese, and you're good to go.

Keto Bread and Butter

Bread is one of the hardest things to give up on the keto diet. Sometimes, we just want a slice of bread with butter (or sugar-free jam). Well, now you can. Here is an easy and tasty recipe for keto bread made with coconut flour.

Steak Salad

Feeling somewhat hungry, and dinner isn't for a few hours? A steak (or any meat you choose) salad will hit the spot nicely. Mix up some tasty greens and crisp veggies, toss in some cheese chunks, and add your favorite meat, and you have a great and filling keto snack. A steak salad is excellent for using leftovers.

Lunch Meat and Cheese

You can never go wrong with a rolled-up cold cuts and cheese plate. Add some tomatoes and pickles to the plate and have a keto snack to satisfy every craving. Olives and radishes also make great additions to this midday snack.

10 Sweet Keto Snacks

Yogurt and Fruit Bowl

While a yogurt and fruit bowl makes a great breakfast choice, it's also a fantastic keto snack. Nothing compliments Greek yogurt better than some mixed berries and a sprinkle of sunflower seeds or keto nuts. Packed with antioxidants and protein, this should tie you over until your next meal.

Keto Snack Bars

Nothing will satisfy your sweet craving better than a keto snack bar. You can purchase these at most grocery or health food stores. If you can't find them at a store, Amazon has plenty. They usually come in a variety of delicious flavors.

Chaffles

What is a chaffle? Imagine a waffle without all the flour and sugar. Easy to make and can be enjoyed at any time of the day, even for breakfast! The beauty of chaffles is you can dress them up any way you want. Whether you are craving sweet or salty, a chaffle is a perfect choice.

Keto Fat Bombs

While the name sounds rather odd, don't discount these gems. The best thing about fat bombs is you can make them any flavor. The possibilities are endless, and they will quickly and easily fill you up. Be careful; these delectable keto snacks are so darned good you may want to eat them all.

Walnut Cookies

Who said no cookies on the keto diet? They lied. These melt-in-your-mouth cookies are so buttery, nutty, and sweet that they curb cravings. Pour yourself a glass of milk and enjoy. You can find the recipe for these delectable walnut cookie treats here.

Keto Fudge Brownies

I'm not drooling; you are. For those of you who need chocolate in your life, you will love these keto fudge brownies. Simple and delicious, you'll wonder how you lived this long without this brownie recipe. And to think they're healthy. What a win!

Avocado Chocolate Smoothie

Not all keto snacks require a fork or spoon. It's okay to drink your midday snack, and what better way to fill you up than with this avocado chocolate smoothie? Remember when we said avocadoes are bland? Not in this smoothie! It's so good you may even want one every day.

Candied Pecans

Don't let the name fool you. These candied pecans are low-carb and healthy. If pecans aren't your favorite nut, you can try this recipe with any nut. Why not spruce it up with some pumpkin spice? Yum. Warning: these are highly addictive, so avoid eating the whole pan.

Chocolate Cream Pie

Pie, anyone? This chocolate cream pie is to die for and is pretty easy to make. Be careful with this one, though. It will get gobbled up before you have time for seconds. You can find the pie recipe here.

Peanut Butter Cups

If you miss snacking on Reese's Peanut Butter cups, you'll love this recipe and make it often. If sharing isn't on your agenda, you better hide these. Although peanut butter isn't high on the keto list, it's still acceptable in moderation.

Smart Snacking on Keto

Managing keto snacks on the 70-10-20 fat, carb, and protein ratio can be challenging.

But now you should understand when and what to eat and have many tasty options to help balance hunger and cravings without compromising your keto goals.