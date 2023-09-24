Kevin Bacon Ordered To Demolish Haunted House

Kevin Bacon shared a surprising and spooky stipulation when he purchased additional land next to his Connecticut farm in the 80s.

The Tremors star, who first purchased the rural farmland in 1983, told Rob Lowe while being interviewed on the Parks and Rec star's Literally podcast that he was only allowed to buy the plot of land when he contractually agreed to destroy a homestead on the land that the previous owner thought was haunted.

Owner Afraid Bacon Would Get Possessed

“One of the pieces [of land] that we bought had an old house on it, and [the owner] didn't want me to own the house. It was an abandoned house that he had grown up in,” Bacon explained. “We went back and forth for a while, and then, eventually, I said, listen, you can't sell me a piece of land but not sell me the house on it; that's just weird.”

Then the owner told Bacon that he couldn't sell him the house because it was “haunted” and was afraid the actor “would get possessed and do some serious damage.'”

Their discussion continued until they finally came to an agreement that Bacon “had to destroy it within a month” of purchasing the land.

Lowe then interjected, “Please tell me you went and spent a night in the haunted house?”

Real Life Ghostbusters

“Not only did I not do that,” Bacon replied, “But I went up there, and there were some beautiful old pine boards and a banister [in the house], and I said to Kyra [Sedgwick], ‘We've gotta take those out. And she's like, no, you're not. You're not putting those things in our house.'”

Bacon said the previous owner told him he had “ghostbusters” at the house at one point and that the haunting had something to do with a Native American whose life had been taken at the site by a colonial soldier in the 1700s.

Kevin Bacon Has Never Seen a Ghost

While the EE spokesman eventually acquired the land, he has yet to experience any supernatural activity. He said, “I always find that when you're in a scary movie, everybody wants to know, well, have you ever seen a ghost? Do you believe in ghosts? I always say, ‘I would really love to, but, as of yet, it hasn't happened. But I hope someday it will.'”

Lowe then recounted his supernatural experiences while working on The Lowe Files with his sons. “I wish I had kept that house up,” Bacon joked. “That would've been a great episode. Celebrity haunted house!”

Lowe replied, “I would've been there in a minute.”

Source: Entertainment Weekly.