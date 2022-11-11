Animated Batman Fans Share Heartfelt Tributes to Kevin Conroy’s Legacy

Kevin Conroy, best known for voicing Batman on Warner Bros.’ television series Batman: The Animated Series, has died at 66 years old. After a short battle with cancer, Conroy passed away, and friends and fans reacted with beautiful tributes and condolences.

Kevin Conroy Our Beloved Voice of the Animated Batman

John Glover shared, “So many great memories on stage with #KevinConroy at San Diego Globe and on George Washington / Kennedy miniseries before seeing his brilliance as #batman and playing #riddler. It has been the greatest privilege reconnecting with him and having dinner with him in recent years.”

So many great memories on stage with #KevinConroy at San Diego Globe and on George Washington / Kennedy miniseries before seeing his brilliance as #batman and playing #riddler .. it has been the greatest privilege reconnecting with him and having dinner with him in recent years. https://t.co/sbEBfaMTRp pic.twitter.com/Px3VGZnepT — John Glover (@RealJohnGlover) November 11, 2022

Jim Lee shared an incredible photo captioned, “Shocked & saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary @RealKevinConroy whose take on Bruce Wayne and Batman set impossibly high standards for those who followed. I spent some time with Kevin at various Batman celebrations over the years.

“And I was struck by his amazing talent and unending kindness. He was so thankful and welcoming to all his fans and thoughtful in every interaction. I was always thrilled that he also got to play Bruce Wayne IRL on the Crisis on Infinite Crossover on the CW. A true prince of a man.”

Shocked & saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary @RealKevinConroy whose take on Bruce Wayne and Batman set impossibly high standards for those who followed. I got to spend some time with Kevin at various Batman celebrations over the years and was struck by… pic.twitter.com/HVvzZth9o1 — Jim Lee (@JimLee) November 11, 2022

Someone quoted Mark Hamill reflecting on his working relationship and friendship with Kevin Conroy. “He was the ideal partner – it was such a complementary, creative experience. I couldn’t have done it without him. He will always be my Batman.”

Mark Hamill reflecting on his working relationship and friendship with Kevin Conroy. ❤️ “He was the ideal partner – it was such a complementary, creative experience. I couldn’t have done it without him. He will always be my Batman.” pic.twitter.com/WzacDT0bXv — Bam Smack Pow (@BamSmackPow) November 11, 2022

Batman Fan Tributes

“Kevin Conroy was the voice of multiple generations of Batman fans. Across multiple mediums, series and stories, he inspired so many. I genuinely cannot believe this just happened,” shared one.

Kevin Conroy was the voice of multiple generations of Batman fans. Across multiple mediums, series and stories he inspired so many. I genuinely cannot believe this just happened. pic.twitter.com/sP6zWcXKRJ — yehu (@comicyehu) November 11, 2022

“Your Batman and Naruto are the two fictional characters that have really carved and shaped out my personality and the way I think into an inspired but always brooding youth. There will never be a better Batman for me. Thank you, Kevin Conroy,” another fan shared.

Your Batman and Naruto are the two fictional characters that have really carved and shaped out my personality and the way I think into an inspired but always brooding youth. There will never be a better Batman for me. Thank you Kevin Conroy. ♥️🦇💐#RIP pic.twitter.com/vKAZcLWCJr — 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗲 of SnyderVerse (@SnyderVerse18) November 11, 2022

Kevin Smith stated, “I lost a hero today. We all did. The one true Batman – the voice I'll always hear in my head whenever I read or write a Batman comic book – has passed. I'll miss you forever, @RealKevinConroy. Thanks for defining the Dark Knight with your powerful pipes and for being a friend.”

I lost a hero today. We all did.

The one true Batman – the voice I’ll always hear in my head whenever I read or write a Batman comic book – has passed. I’ll miss you forever, @RealKevinConroy. Thanks for defining the Dark Knight with your powerful pipes… and for being a friend. pic.twitter.com/Xvo5MfmKjW — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 11, 2022

One user stated, “More important than the voice of Batman everyone hears in their head, Kevin Conroy was a trailblazer for the queer voice-acting community. He was a giant—what a gift and what a loss.”

Eric Italiano shared, “Kevin Conroy passing away is devastating. His iteration of Batman is the first character I ever loved and set me on the life path I'm currently on. When discussing the all-time pantheon Batman actors, his name will forever deserve to be mentioned near the top. Rest In Peace.”

Kevin Conroy passing away is devastating. His iteration of Batman is the first character I ever loved and set me on the life path I’m currently on. When discussing the all time pantheon Batman actors, his name will forever deserve to be mentioned near the top. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/cvwAzrpdb6 — Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) November 11, 2022

Finally, someone said, “His Batman was a part of my family. His talent and care got me through the worst of times. Thank you, Kevin, for saving lives and showing me that we can turn pain into hope. R.I.P.”

His Batman was a part of my family.

His talent and care got me through the worst of times.

Thank you Kevin for saving lives and showing me that we can turn pain into hope. ❤️

R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/BaCHkMobsj — HiTop Alex (@HiTopFilms) November 11, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to appreciate the legendary Kevin Conroy. Also, check out the greatest Batman villains of all time.

