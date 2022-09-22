20 Best Kevin Costner Movies You Can’t Miss

Kevin Michael Costner (born January 18, 1955) is a Hollywood legend with a career spanning more than 30 years. He has appeared in some of the most iconic movies and won numerous awards, including two Oscars, three Golden Globe Awards, and one Emmy Award.

The movies where Costner played the lead role have grossed a combined box office revenue of over US$2.9 billion, with an average of $74 million per film.

If you are looking for an enthralling movie to watch, we recommend any of the following 20 Kevin Costner movies, ranked from his oldest to his most recent. They are all classics, and you are sure to enjoy them.

20. Silverado

Silverado is a 1985 Western film set in the town of Silverado, California, during the 1880s. Kevin Costner and Danny Glover star in a group of four cowboys who ride into town to find it terrorized by a group of outlaws. The friends decide to defend the town and its citizens against the corrupt city officials and criminals who try to drive them off their land.

19. The Untouchables

The Untouchables is a brilliant movie released in 1987 and directed by Brian De Palma.

In the movie, Kevin Costner plays the role of Eliot Ness. Elliot is an American prohibition agent known for his work in cleaning up organized crime in Chicago during the 1930s. He leads a team of federal agents to take down Al Capone, a mobster, and illegal businessman.

The action is intense, and the cast is top-notch, with Costner in the lead role.

18. Field of Dreams

Field of Dreams is a beautiful story about following your dreams, and it features top performances by Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones.

The 1989 classic tells the story of Ray Kinsella, a man who inexplicably starts hearing a voice in his head telling him to build a baseball diamond in his cornfield. Despite the protests of his wife and family, Ray follows the instructions and builds the diamond.

17. Dances With Wolves

Dances With Wolves is a 1990 historical drama set in the United States in the 1860s and tells the story of Lieutenant John Dunbar. Dunbar is an army officer sent to a western fort on the brink of war with the Sioux.

At first, the Indians are hostile, but Dunbar eventually earns their respect as a hero. He gains the nickname “Dances With Wolves” because he joins the Indians in their daily activities.

The movie is based on the book “The Dunbar Odyssey” by the writer Michael Blake.

16. Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) is one of Kevin Costner's most popular movies. In it, he plays the title character, a skilled archer and swordsman. He teams up with a group of outlaws to fight against the corrupt sheriff of Nottingham and restore justice to the people.

15. JFK

JFK is a 1991 historical drama about the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy. It focuses on the events leading up to the assassination and the official investigations.

The movie also explores the relationship between Kennedy and his brother, Robert F. Kennedy. Costner pulls off the role as the witty and ambitious attorney.

14. The Bodyguard

The Bodyguard is a 1992 movie that features one of Kevin Costner’s best performances. It tells the story of Frank Farmer, a bodyguard hired to protect a pop star from an obsessed fan.

The movie is full of suspense, action, and an outstanding performance from the actor. This movie also features an award-winning soundtrack by Whitney Houston, who starred in the film and sang four of the five soundtrack songs.

13. A Perfect World

In this 1993 movie, Costner played the role of Robert “Butch” Haynes, a convict who escaped from the state prison in Huntsville with his partner in crime. The story later follows Butch's kidnapping of a young kid as a hostage to aid their escape. Interestingly, Butch forms a bond with the kid who opens his eyes to see the world in a new way.

12. Wyatt Earp

You probably know Kevin Costner as an actor, but did you know he is also a director? He has directed some pretty successful movies, including Wyatt Earp.

Wyatt Earp (1994) is a biopic about the famous lawman of the same name. It follows Earp's life from his early years to his death. Costner plays Earp well, supported by an impressive cast that includes Dennis Quaid, Téa Leoni, and Mark Harmon.

11. The War

In 1994, Kevin Costner starred in the 1970s movie, The War. His character, Stephen Simmons, is an ex-military man who must deal with the wars that his children face from neighborhood bullies and the struggles of adjusting to civilian life. The movie is a testament to Costner's undeniable acting skills and respect for the military.

10. Tin Cup

The 1996 movie stars Costner as Roy McAvoy, a washed-up golfer who is given one last chance to prove himself. McAvoy is down on his luck, and his career is in shambles, but he still has one thing going for him: an unbridled passion for golf.

The story is filled with plenty of drama and humor. As the plot develops, McAvoy falls in love and becomes entangled in a rivalry with a hotshot golfer.

9. Bull Durham

Bull Durham is a 1988 sports comedy film starring Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon, and Tim Robbin. The movie is about a veteran catcher (Costner) brought into a minor league baseball team to help motivate a talented but undisciplined pitcher.

8. Message in a Bottle

Message in a Bottle is a 1999 romantic drama film written by Robin Swicord and based on Nicholas Sparks' 1995 novel of the same name.

After his wife’s death, Garret (Costner) leads a lonely life and begins to write letters to his deceased wife. One day, a journalist finds a bottle on the beach washed ashore containing a heartfelt message. Wanting to meet the writer, she publishes the love letter in her article and tracks him down as the two begin to build a romantic relationship.

7. Dragonfly

Dragonfly (2002) is a supernatural thriller about a doctor who loses his wife and begins seeing her in hallucinations. While the movie was not a box office success, it is still one of Costner's best works. The plot is interesting, and he does a great job of portraying the main character's grief and desperation.

6. Open Range

Open Range is a 2003 American epic western film directed by and starring Kevin Costner. It is an adaptation of The Open Range, a novel by author Lauran Paine, and features an ensemble cast. This film is set in the late 1800s and tells the story of a cattle rancher forced to defend his land and his family from a ruthless cattle baron.

5. The Upside of Anger

The Upside of Anger (2005) is about an abandoned wife who is left to fend for herself and four daughters after her husband elopes with his secretary. She learns to work through their pain, anger, and resentment when she finds a friend and partner in her next-door neighbor, played by Costner.

4. The Guardian

The Guardian is a 2006 movie about a Coast Guard rescue swimmer (played by Kevin Costner) who turns swimming champion Jake Fischer into his pupil. He sends Fischer on a mission in the dangerous Bering Strait after losing his crew in a deadly accident.

3. Mr. Brooks

Kevin Costner spices it up in Mr. Brooks (2007), where he plays a serial killer who leads a double life. Although he is married with a teenage daughter, he also kills people in his spare time. He keeps his secret hidden until a series of events causes his alter ego to be discovered by a reporter.

2. Swing Vote

In the 2008 movie, Kevin Costner stars as Bud Johnson, a man who has been living under a rock for the past decade. When Johnson learns he can vote for the President of the United States, he becomes a political expert overnight. Unfortunately, he also becomes a hot commodity in party politics.

With the presidential election down to a dead tie, Bud Johnson becomes the potential “swing vote” that may decide the election.

1. Hidden Figures

The movie Hidden Figures (2016) is a biographical drama about a group of African-American women who worked for NASA during the Space Race of the 1960s. It stars Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, and Kevin Costner (who plays a lead scientist).

Based on the book of the same name by Margot Lee, the story follows the women striving against the norm. They attempt to break down barriers and achieve greatness in a time when their race and gender limited them to being “computers,” or calculators.

Conclusion

You may or may not be a fan of Kevin Costner's movies, but there is no denying that the man has some serious acting chops.

Costner has you covered, whether you are in the mood for a heartwarming family film or an edge-of-your-seat thriller. So pop some popcorn, get comfy on the couch, and enjoy one of these great films.

