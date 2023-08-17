From Silent Bob to Superstar: Fans Explain Kevin Smith’s Cult Following

Ever since Kevin Smith burst onto the independent movie scene with his hilarious, critically acclaimed debut Clerks in 1994, the New Jersey director has had a cult following.

Made on a budget of under $30,000, Clerks remains one of the most profitable films ever made, but is also a masterclass in low, budget guerilla filmmaking as Smith funded the entire production on credit cards, shot the movie where he worked at the time, and cast friends and family in all the lead roles.

One teenage member of a popular film forum who considered Kevin Smith one of his “blind spots” asked his fellow movie buffs why the cult filmmaker was so popular. His fellow forum members were more than happy to oblige.

The Askewniverse Is Born

Ahead of the curve, Smith created the Askewniverse, which placed all his early films in the same cinematic universe (complete with a Stan Lee cameo in Mallrats before it was cool). These tales of slackers, nerds, and small-town life, struck a chord with Gen Xers and film fans the world over, who were drawn to the witty, pop culture-infused dialogue and relatable characters created by someone they considered one of their own.

As one film fan explained, “He was also among the first to embrace and celebrate nerd culture.” Today, it's not rare to find loveable, nerdy dorks in films and on TV. But in the 80s, nerd characters were mocked mercilessly in-world and by the screenwriters. Any character who liked computers, cartoons, or comic books was usually a friendless dweeb with thick glasses and suspenders.”

Kevin Smith Helped Nerd Culture Evolve

“Smith helped push the culture beyond that,” another fan adds. This is true: The cinematic success of Clerks varied the indie film game. Style choices that were made because of the budget were taken to be intentional, artistic directions. But they weren't.

“Many critics praised the restraint of having a single location and filming in stark black-and-white without realizing that it was just the result of having no money to make the thing,” the same fan explains.

“Clerks” Helped Launch Kevin Smith's Career and Following

Many fans reminisced about when they first became fans of Smith's work: “I first saw Clerks as a midnight movie while I was in high school and had just got off a shift at work with some friends. After working all day, that movie hit us at just the right time.

“I'd equate Clerks to a lo-fi but hard-hitting punk album. Smith funded the movie using credit cards, a single location, and a wordy nerdy script, just like old punk musicians created songs with just four chords and a guitar. It made filmmaking seem accessible to us as teens. We all got busy writing our own scripts after that.”

Another member adds, “That conversation in Clerks about contractors on the Death Star made me sit up and say ‘good god, that guy is one of my people.' Even though he'd admit his filmmaking talents are modest, his early films captured something special and new in the 90s.”

From Technology to Podcasts, Kevin Smith Has Been a Trend Setter

One savvy commenter summed it up well: “He's also always tried to remain in front of entertainment industry trends and technology. He was one of the godfathers of podcasts and leveraged his early popularity there into a successful podcast network. Things like that have maintained his relevance with new and old audiences. As far as the man himself goes, he seems genuine, and I think that wins him a lot of currency with certain audiences.”

Kevin Smith Actually Cares About His Audience

A lot of commenters pointed to Smith's 2004 Stand-up special, An Evening With Kevin Smith, where he regaled fans with his tales from the Industry, including that time he wrote the script for an axed Superman movie that would have seen Nic Cage as Superman, fighting a Giant Spider, as well as the Prince documentary he filmed, that is to this day sitting in the musician's famous vault.

Someone noted that “he was also one of the first directors to interact with his audience. He was around when the internet was forming, so he was able to reach a fan base that older directors would never have been able to. He was also very successful/popular at panels at comic and movie conventions.”

Name a Better Storyteller Than Kevin Smith

The reason why fans love Kevin Smith is much simpler than his art style or the course he interacts with his audience, however. The thing is, Smith is a storyteller. As one fan puts it, even when “he tries to do too much…it's still interesting.”

No matter if he's telling you a story about what he had for lunch, or creating cult classics, there's no denying Smith has a way of capturing audiences' attention.

Source: (Reddit).