6 Key Stocks To Double Down On Now

Not every investment works out as planned, but doubling down on shares after a bad trade can yield gains when the stock picks up. Read on to learn about the best stocks to double down on now.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL)

PayPal is a leading digital payment medium that makes it easy to send and receive money securely.

It's also possible to link up a bank account or credit card to facilitate online purchases with participating stores.

The company provides a cushion between consumers and businesses, creating an extra layer of protection by keeping financial information safe.

PayPal also owns Venmo, another popular money transfer app that works entirely through mobile devices.

Amid a rise in online transactions and cyber attacks, PayPal's business model has only become more relevant.

In its first-quarter financial report, PayPal generated $6.48 billion in revenue, up nearly 8% from last year.

Shares look to be leveling out before a potential rise, but investors should consider doubling down on this stock due to PayPal's long-term game plan.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK)

Autodesk manufactures software capable of creating two and three-dimensional objects.

The company's products are used in everything from architecture and engineering to product design and entertainment.

Designers have used software like AutoCAD to bring life to solids and surfaces in 1982.

Today, it's possible to see Autodesk's software in animated films and futuristic gadgets.

Following market trends, shares have been down of late despite a 16% increase in revenue.

If it slips again before rebounding, Autodesk's multi-use software is an attractive double-down pick.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)

The Ford Motor Company is one of the original automobile manufacturers, starting operations in 1903.

Alongside the Ford brand of cars, the company also owns Lincoln and Troller.

It has ridden the waves of innovation over the years while overcoming adversity to sit as one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world.

In recent news, Ford has unveiled the F-150 Lightning, one of the first entirely electric vehicles to hit the market.

The move toward electric vehicles shows that Ford is ready to embrace the future of the auto market head-on.

With a revenue of $34.48 billion, Ford beat out forecasted earnings estimates for the first part of this year.

Ford has a history of ups and downs, but its latest innovations have investors very excited for the future.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE: SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) is one of the organizations leading the charge on clean energy.

The company has five business lines covering lithium, iodine, potassium, solar salts, and specialty plant nutrition.

Based in Chile, SQM has direct access to the world's largest lithium supply right in the heart of the country.

Lithium is an essential component in electric vehicles, rapidly growing in popularity.

SQM's additional pursuits help it maintain stability if one industry starts to suffer.

Share prices are already riding high from lithium production, and investors expect the trend to continue.

Small dips are likely great opportunities to double down and earn more in the long run.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX)

Gold has largely been a solid investment strategy since time immemorial.

Despite a small amount of short-term volatility, the commodity is good at keeping its value and worth as a long-term investment.

Freeport-McMoRan is one of the leading miners of gold in the country of Indonesia.

In addition to gold, Freeport-McMoRan also has extensive operations for extracting copper and molybdenum in North and South America.

Copper is very popular for use in electrical wiring, while molybdenum is a base for alloys to increase material hardness and resist corrosion.

Freeport-McMoRan continues to bring substantial revenue growth, achieving a 36% jump from last year.

With several projects underway mining well sought-after commodities, Freeport-McMoRan shows all the signs of long-term gains.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX)

Tempur Sealy is the world's largest bedding manufacturer, embracing the Tempur and Sealy brands and Stearns & Foster.

All three brands are well-known for mattresses, extending into pillows and bases for beds.

Tempur-Pedic pillows represent the gold standard for comfort and design.

As it stands, Tempur Sealy shares have been in a decline even though revenue continues to increase.

Investors expect to see the bedding industry blossom again as homeowners make furniture purchases they put off during the global pandemic.

With expectations to see significant growth in 2022, Tempur Sealy looks like a great pick moving forward.

What are Double Down Stocks?

Not every investment strategy is a winner.

At times, shares drop after a buy, leaving traders asking themselves what to do next.

Individuals in these situations typically have three options: sell at a loss, hold on and see what happens, or double down.

Doubling down sees investors investing in the same stock a second time, hoping they'll make money when a reversal happens.

In doing so, traders attempt to make money on a bad trade while waiting for the stock to return to the break-even point.

Should I Buy Double Down Stocks?

Double-down stocks can prove beneficial in the making up for lost income due to unexpected drops in share price.

After all, investing when shares are low is often traders make money.

However, putting more money on a bad trade can be a recipe for an even more significant loss if you're not careful.

There are a lot of risks involved, so it's essential to research why the stock fell in the first place and its likelihood of regaining its former position.

Doubling down is not for novice traders, but those confident in stock market data can do well.

Final Words: Stocks to Double Down On

Doubling down on stocks can help reclaim lost funds quickly, but the process comes with significant risk.

Not every loss is worth doubling down on, and it takes a keen eye to discern the difference.

Stocks like those on our list prove they have the long-term potential to bounce back from any slip along the way.

