KFC Finally Brings Cheesy Fan Favorite to US Menus

Do you know what's better than bread? Fried chicken.

KFC knows this better than most, and after bringing back the bunless Double Down burger after a decade in the wilderness last year, the Colonel is now bringing a breadless fan-favorite international menu item to the US for the first time later this month.

What Is a Chizza?

From February 26, the incredible Chizza (pronounced Cheet-za) will be available in restaurants across America for the first time. If the name didn't clue you in, the Chizza is a pizza, but rather than having one of those dull dough bases like every other pepperoni pizza, it is constructed on top of two KFC Fillets instead.

KFC CMO Nick Chavez commented: “Fried chicken and pizza collaborated to create something even better – the Chizza,” adding, “The fan-favorite mashup is finally available in the US after making its way around the world — try it while you can.”

To get this straight, that's two KFC fillets topped with marina sauce, cheese, and pepperoni (or tomato sauce, cheese, and bell peppers if you're in India, where the item returned to the menu in January) available either on its own or as part of a combo meal with fries and a medium drink.

The Chizza debuted at KFC restaurants in the Philippines in 2015 and has since stopped off in Germany, India, Korea, Mexico, Spain, Taiwan, and Thailand (here's hoping they bring it to the UK next).

Where To Get Free Chizza

Though the Chizza will be available at all of KFC's 4,427 restaurants in the US on February 26, fans of ridiculous foodstuffs in New York City can have their first slice of Chizza early as KFC at 242 East 14th Street will transform into the world's only Chizzeria from February 23-24.

The pop-up, open from 1-9 p.m. EST, will serve free Chizza for fans of pizza, fried chicken, and coronary heart disease before its official launch.