Kia Reportedly Wants To Diminish Their Sales To Get a Bigger Marketing Budget

Kia Canada is enjoying record sales numbers this year. However, a report has revealed that the South Korean automaker is withholding customer's vehicles at staging locations around the country until the new year. It's an unusual course of action, allegedly driven by fear that if they are too successful, Kia's Canadian branch will not be given an adequate marketing budget by their corporate headquarters in South Korea in the future.

What's Happening With Kia Canada?

A report from CBC News details a scheme where Kia Canada allegedly withholds vehicles customers have ordered at a storage facility in Wolverton, Ontario, even though those customers have been waiting months, with some people allegedly waiting more than a year, to receive their vehicles.

The report claims it's part of a plan to “game the number of sales” during the final month and a half of 2023. CBC News reportedly obtained information detailing this scheme from footage of one of Kia's regional managers explaining the plan to fellow employees. Their report also claims that this plan came from Kia's upper management, who gave it to at least 100 dealership representatives in the Ontario area over a November 17 video call.

The plan outlines only delivering a limited number of vehicles to customers while holding the rest at staging lots around the country until 2024. The belief is that, over-performing, Kia Canada broke a sales record with 79,199 units sold through November 29, which will cause Kia's corporate headquarters to slash marketing resources for the Canadian branch.

The idea is that fewer end-of-the-year sales will convince the corporate head honchos in South Korea that Kia Canada needs a complete marketing budget for 2024 to combat declining sales. A senior consultant for Car Help Canada, Shari Prymak, noted that automakers would use “creative strategies” to boost their year-end sales numbers, not decrease them. For example, they might pre-register vehicles in December to get a bump in sales before closing out the year. However, doing the opposite is unheard of.

According to CBC News, Kia Canada declined interview requests when journalists prompted them about this alleged plan to diminish their 2023 sales numbers. However, Kia Canada's spokesperson released a statement that “confidential internal business matters” could neither be confirmed nor denied.

If this is true, it's odd. For the consumers and dealerships waiting for Kia Canada to deliver these vehicles, it is a disappointing end to a historic sales year for the South Korean automaker.

If True, It's Not Kia's Only Blemish This Year

Last month in the United States, a district judge dismissed the South Korean automaker's bid to have a billion-dollar lawsuit against them and Hyundai dismissed. Hundreds of insurers seek to reclaim what they say amounts to over a billion dollars they need to pay drivers whose vehicles the “Kia Boys” stole or damaged.

The judge cited the South Korean automakers' failure to install immobilizers in their vehicles as having “predictable consequences.” An immobilizer prevents a car from starting unless a unique key is present, hence why the “Kia Boys” have been able to use a viral social media hack to steal so many of their cars.

Kia and Hyundai's initial “Kia Boys” fix was offering customers a steering wheel lock as a theft deterrent; however, a lock picking expert on YouTube demonstrated how easily someone could pick those locks. It's a fix met with much ridicule from the public and media.